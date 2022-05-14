Sikkema returns to action for Yankees' affiliate

T.J. Sikkema pitched in a professional baseball game for the first time since 2019 last week, making a two-inning start for Hudson Valley in a game at Jersey Shore.

The 6-foot left-hander who prepped at Central DeWitt High School, selected by the Yankees with the 38th overall pick in the 2019 draft, struck out three batters and did not allow a hit or a walk in his return to action.

The start at the high-A level for the former Missouri pitcher was his first since taking the mound for Staten Island in a New York-Penn League game against Aberdeen on July 21, 2019.

It was the last of four starts that season for Sikkema, who struck out 13 batters and walked one with an 0.84 ERA during planned limited action in his rookie season.

He didn’t pitch again until facing the Phillies affiliate in the South Atlantic League last week.

Sikkema’s career was sidetracked first by COVID-19, which canceled the minor-league season in 2020.

Then last year, he missed the entire season because of lat and shoulder injuries.

His return at the start of the current season was delayed because of tightness in his elbow a few days before the season opener for the South Atlantic League team managed by Rockridge High School graduate Tyson Blaser.

Hudson Valley pitching coach Spencer Medick told NJ.com he welcomes the chance to work with Sikkema.

"He knows how to pitch. He’s a competitor. He was drafted high for a reason," Medick said. "He was a pretty polished college arm. He just hasn’t had the chance to showcase it in pro ball. … He knows how to move the baseball around the zone and get outs. That’s what pitching is all about — getting outs."

Sikkema is one of five Quad-Cities area pitchers who have taken the mound in minor-league games this season.

In Triple-A, Rock Island Alleman alum Cody Sedlock is 2-1 with a 5.81 ERA for Norfolk. The Orioles’ first-round selection in 2016 has four starts among seven appearances, striking out 30 batters and walking 11 in 26.1 innings of International League play.

Moline native Matt Brill is off to a productive start as the closer for Harrisburg, the Nationals’ AA affiliate. Brill is 1-0 with a 0.71 ERA and eight saves in as many opportunities. He has struck out 12 batters and walked eight in 12.2 innings of work.

Davenport Assumption graduate Trenton Wallace, the Big Ten Conference pitcher of the year last season for Iowa, has started once in three appearances for Dunedin. He is 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA, striking out seven and walking four batters in 6.2 innings for the Blue Jays’ low-A affiliate in the Florida State League.

Even Reifert of Wilton is pitching for the Rays’ Florida Complex League affiliate after toiling out of the bullpen for Double-A Montgomery. He had a 21.60 ERA in five appearances covering 3.1 innings.

Two other Quad-Cities area pitchers in the minors are on the injured list.

Davenport Central product Ian Bedell, a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2010 out of Missouri, remains on the seven-day injured list for Peoria while Kewanee Wethersfield alum Colton Johnson, a 2021 draft pick of the Athletics out of Illinois State, is on the 60-day injured list for Stockton.

