Six-run seventh lifts Bandits to win

Michael Massey added the exclamation point to a game-deciding six-run inning Wednesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Massey belted a three-run home run to finish off a six-hit inning that allowed Quad Cities to break a tie score and roll to a 9-4 victory over Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park.
“Michael has been feeling a little better about his swing lately and he looked comfortable in his previous at-bat before they left a curveball up and he was able to drive it out,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
The seventh home run of the season by Massey followed five singles in the inning for the River Bandits, who kept the chain of first-to-third baseball moving as they broke open a 2-2 tie Massey had forged an inning earlier with a run-scoring single.
“I think everybody was a little frustrated after (a three-hit game) Tuesday, but they continued to work to get good at-bats, were swinging at good pitches and they were able to get a couple of balls to drop in,’’ Widger said.
Quad Cities’ second-largest inning in three games – the River Bandits put seven on the board in the ninth inning Sunday in a 10-inning win at Beloit – started modestly.
Eric Cole reached on an infield single to open the inning, then advanced to third on a one-out single by John Rave.
Jeison Guzman then broke the tie, bringing Cole home and moving Rave to third with a single to left.
Nick Loftin and Vinnie Pasquantino repeated that scenario, extending the River Bandits’ margin to 5-2 with perfectly-placed singles to right and center, respectively.
After Tyler Gentry struck out, Massey then doubled the River Bandits’ lead when he cleared the bases with a homer to right.
Guzman drove home the Bandits’ final run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly off of Kernels position player Max Smith, who pitched the final inning.
The Kernels added their final two runs in the top of the ninth.
Before Quad Cities came from behind to win for the 17th time in a 32-16 season, Cedar Rapids used a pair of solo home runs to take leads eventually answered by Quad Cities.
Edouard Julien in the first inning and Alex Isola in the fourth provided the Kernels with one-run advantages that didn’t last.
The River Bandits tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third with their first hit of the game.
Loftin stroked a two-out single into left to score Rave, who had walked and then stole second base.
Massey provided the answer in the sixth, driving a one-out single into right to score Nick Loftin after he had opened the inning with a single and advanced when Tyler Gentry walked.
Quad Cities starting pitcher Zach Haake exited the game one out into the third inning.
Making his first start at Modern Woodmen Park since teaming with Dante Biasi to craft a nine-inning no-hitter in a June 18 win over Wisconsin, Haake was pointing to his oblique as Widger and athletic trainer Daniel Accola approached the mound.
“We don’t know for sure yet what the situation is. He felt some tightness around the rib cage,’’ Widger said. “There will be some further evaluation (Thursday) and we will know more then."
The call to the bullpen was quick and Christian Cosby struck out the first two batters he faced to end the inning.
Haake, who had worked at least five innings in his last four starts for the River Bandits, gave up just two hits in the shortest of his 10 outings for Quad Cities this season, but the first gave Cedar Rapids a quick lead.
Julien opened the game with a homer to left-center to give the Kernels a 1-0 advantage, the first of two home runs Cedar Rapids hit to add to its league-leading collection of 67 homers.