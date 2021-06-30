Six-run seventh lifts Bandits to win

Jeison Guzman then broke the tie, bringing Cole home and moving Rave to third with a single to left.

Nick Loftin and Vinnie Pasquantino repeated that scenario, extending the River Bandits’ margin to 5-2 with perfectly-placed singles to right and center, respectively.

After Tyler Gentry struck out, Massey then doubled the River Bandits’ lead when he cleared the bases with a homer to right.

Guzman drove home the Bandits’ final run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly off of Kernels position player Max Smith, who pitched the final inning.

The Kernels added their final two runs in the top of the ninth.

Before Quad Cities came from behind to win for the 17th time in a 32-16 season, Cedar Rapids used a pair of solo home runs to take leads eventually answered by Quad Cities.

Edouard Julien in the first inning and Alex Isola in the fourth provided the Kernels with one-run advantages that didn’t last.

The River Bandits tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the third with their first hit of the game.

Loftin stroked a two-out single into left to score Rave, who had walked and then stole second base.