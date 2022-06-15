 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | SOUTH BEND 15, QUAD CITIES 8

Six-run sixth sinks Bandits

  • Updated
  • 0

When it rained it poured Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The weather wasn’t great, either.

While Quad Cities and South Bend played through a passing thunderstorm and ignored lightning in the distance, the River Bandits were unable to weather a leadoff homer and a deluge of free bases in the deciding inning of the Cubs’ 15-8 victory.

The Midwest League game was deadlocked 6-6 when Jordan Nwogu settled into the batter’s box to open the top of the sixth inning.

He deposited the first pitch he saw from Quad Cities reliever Harrison Beethe over the fence in left.

South Bend’s second home run among a collection of 17 hits was just the beginning of a nightmarish inning for the River Bandits, whose pitchers walked 11 batters and hit three more with pitches.

“Seventeen hits, It seemed like they were finding every hole that was out there,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “They weren’t missing many strikes. Add in the walks and it was a tough night.’’

The Cubs sent 11 batters to the plate in the six-run sixth and needed just three hits to double their offensive production from the first five innings.

After Nwogu homered, Beethe walked two batters, hit one with a pitch and then gave up a bases-loaded walk to BJ Murray to push South Bend in front 8-6.

A run-scoring single by Jonathan Sierra ended the outing for the River Bandits’ 6-foot-5 right hander, but South Bend tacked three more runs onto its lead with just one more hit off of reliever Patrick Smith.

That was a run-scoring single by Yeison Santana that came after a run scored on a fielder’s choice by Fabian Pertuz and before Nwogo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Quad Cities shortstop Tyler Tolbert started the first of three double plays he helped turn in the final four innings to get the River Bandits out of it.

“He played some good defense and it helped us get out of some innings,’’ Conrad said.

In addition to giving up the second-highest hit total of the season, six Cubs who reached base by either walking or being hit by a pitch scored to help South Bend score multiple runs in four innings.

Quad Cities finished with 10 hits, including a triple and home run by Peyton Wilson who collected four two-out RBI in the loss.

Wilson tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the fifth with a triple to right center that scored Dillan Shrum, who had doubled.

He drove in his other three runs when he helped the River Bandits take an early lead, following an RBI single by Diego Hernandez that tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning with a three-run home run to center.

“Four two-out RBI, that’s a good effort by Peyton,’’ Conrad said. “Eight runs, 10 hits, decent numbers but we just couldn’t slow them down.’’

The 4-1 lead Wilson gave Quad Cities in the first inning didn’t survive the top of the second.

The Cubs put two of their three runs in the inning on the board on a homer to center by Sierra, one of eight hits allowed by starter Anthony Simonelli during a three-inning start.

Simonelli was the only Quad Cities pitcher not to walk a batter and had four of the five strikeouts the team recorded.

The River Bandits regained a 5-4 edge in the third on a sacrifice fly by Morgan McCullough, but South Bend moved back in front in the fifth with a pair of runs before Wilson tied the game in the bottom half of the inning.

BANDITS BYTES

Streaking: It didn't take Diego Hernandez long Wednesday to add to his ongoing streak of reaching base safely.

Hernandez singled in the bottom of the first inning to score Tyler Tolbert with the River Bandits' first run. He has reached safely in 24 consecutive games, the longest active streak at the High-A level in minor-league baseball.

Prospecting: With Tyler Gentry's promotion to Northwest Arkansas earlier this week, the River Bandits have only two of the Royals' top-30 prospects on the roster.

MLB Pipeline has Peyton Wilson ranked 14th and Luca Tresh 26th on its current listing.

On deck: South Bend at Quad Cities, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Cubs, Daniel Palencia (0-2, 4.68); River Bandits, Rylan Kaufman (1-3, 6.00)

