A Eugene Helder error helped set up a seventh-inning grand slam by the Cedar Rapids Kernels' Jacob Pearson and the Clinton LumberKings couldn't recover in a 6-3 loss Wednesday.
Sam Delaplane (4-2) gave up the four unearned runs in his two innings of work to take the loss for Clinton.
Starter Scott Boches had a shaky first inning for the LumberKings, giving up four straight hits to start the game, including a lead-off solo home run by Akil Baddoo, but the two opening-inning runs were the only ones Boches surrendered in his six innings of work.
Clinton briefly tied the game in the sixth inning on a bases-loaded walk to Onil Pena and an RBI single by Dimas Ojeda, and Ariel Sandoval led off the ninth inning with a solo homer, but the grand slam proved too much for Clinton to overcome.