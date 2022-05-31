 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | SKY CARP 6, BANDITS 2

Slow start sinks Bandits

bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

Opponents have scored first in 26 of the River Bandits’ 46 games this season and following a series-opening 6-2 loss to Beloit, Quad Cities has lost 20 of those games.

The Sky Carp scored twice in the first inning and never trailed on their way to the Midwest League win at Modern Woodmen Park.

"We just couldn’t get anything going," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "We’ve been playing better baseball, especially the last series at Fort Wayne. We’ve been getting a lead, holding it, but to hold the lead you have to get one and we couldn’t get that done."

Quad-Cities mustered just four hits, including just one in the game’s first six innings, but the River Bandits made it count.

Peyton Wilson deposited a one-out pitch from Sky Carp starter M.D. Johnson over the fence in right in the bottom of the second inning.

His third home run of the season cut an early Beloit lead to 2-1 and was the only ball the River Bandits were get a hold of during a five-inning start by the Marlins’ sixth-round draft pick in 2019.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander equaled a season high with nine strikeouts while walking four batters.

Two of the four walks came against consecutive batters in the bottom of the first inning, the first putting the Bandits’ Diego Hernandez in position to collect the first two of his season-high three stolen bases.

"Their starter threw pretty well, mixed things up and didn’t give us much of a chance to get anything started," Conrad said.

Quad Cities did not muster a second hit until after Ynmanol Merinez gave the Sky Carp a 6-1 lead, swatting a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning.

The River Bandits bunched together their only other three hits to push a run across in the bottom half of the seventh.

Following infield singles by Herard Gonzalez and Burle Dixon, Tyler Tolbert drove a two-out single into left field to pull Quad Cities within 6-2.

The Sky Carp’s Robinson Martinez made sure they got no closer, retiring all six River Bandits he faced over the final two innings and recording the last two of 13 strikeouts by Beloit pitchers.

"The three-run homer was big for them, kind of put it out of reach on a night when the bats were pretty quiet," Conrad said.

Beloit tagged Quad Cities starter Adrian Alcantara for 10 hits, but the first nine allowed by the River Bandits right-hander were singles.

The 10th, a fifth-inning double by Davis Bradshaw, brought the Sky Carp’s third run of the game home and chased Alcantara from the game.

"Alcantara started a little slowly, but he settled down and did a better job of attacking hitters as he went along," Conrad said.

Beloit scored its first two runs of the game in the first inning on two of the Sky Carp’s first four hits of the game.

Three came in consecutive at-bats and the third, a single to left by Will Banfield gave Beloit a lead it would not relinquish.

Bradshaw singled home a run later in the inning to give Beloit a 2-0 advantage.

"It wasn’t the start we needed, but I do feel like we’ve been making progress," Conrad said. "We’re getting closer. We just have to keep working at it."

BANDITS BYTES

Roster moves: Quad Cities pitchers Christian Chamberlain, Emilio Marquez and Kasey Kalich were promoted by the Royals on Tuesday.

Chamberlain was sent to Double-A Northwest Arkansas following a dominant May in the bullpen. Initially a starter this season, the lefty has allowed six hits and four runs while limiting batters to a .103 average in nine relief appearances. Chamberlain struck out 26 batters and walked nine in 14.1 innings as a reliever.

Marquez and Kalich were promoted to Triple-A Omaha as it begins a series with Indianapolis. Marquez spent three games with the Storm Chasers last week, then was reassigned to Quad Cities before his latest reassignment. Both are expected to work out of the bullpen.

The honors: Two player from the River Bandits' 2021 league championship team were named Tuesday as players of the week at higher levels in the Royals organization.

Vinnie Pasquantino is the International League player of the week after going 11-of-23 at the plate for Omaha, work that included two doubles, one triple, four homers and 11 RBI during a series against Omaha.

Michael Massey received the same honor in the Texas League, where he hit .481 for Northwest Arkansas with three doubles and a grand slam while driving in nine runs during a series at Midland.

On deck: Beloit at Quad Cities, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Sky Carp, Patrick Monteverde (1-2, 2.80 ERA); River Bandits, Noah Murdock (0-1, 5.09)

