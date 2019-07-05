One swing of the bat was all it took for Beloit to end the Quad-Cities River Bandits’ five-game winning streak.
The Snappers’ Nick Ward belted a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the fifth inning Friday, just enough offense for Beloit to earn a 3-2 Midwest League win and salvage a split of the quick two-game series at Modern Woodmen Park.
Quad-Cities pushed the Snappers to the limit, stranding a pair of runners in the seventh and eighth innings before putting the tying and potential winning run on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth.
But, after Carlos Machado opened the inning with a single and moved into scoring position on a passed ball and Ramiro Rodriguez walked with one out, Beloit reliever Charlie Cerny got Austin Dennis to hit into a game-ending double play to thwart the River Bandits’ rally hopes.
Dennis’ ground ball to second ended an 0-for-5 night for the Quad-Cities’ leadoff hitter and allowed the Snappers to collect their third double play of the game.
The setback comes as the River Bandits prepare to host a three-game series beginning tonight against Quad-Cities’ first-round postseason opponent, a Cedar Rapids team that arrives at Modern Woodmen Park on its own five-game win streak after rallying for two runs in the bottom of the ninth Friday to beat Burlington 3-2.
"We’re just looking to come out every night right now and play good, solid baseball," River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said. "That’s the objective."
R.J. Freure and Brett Daniels combined to limit Beloit to four hits on Friday, striking out seven batters in a game where one swing of the bat was all it took to determine the outcome.
Freure had not allowed a baserunner to move past first base before Joseph Pena and Max Schuemann, the eighth and ninth batters in the Snappers’ lineup, reached on eight straight balls with two outs in the Beloit fifth.
Ward followed by depositing a 3-1 pitch from Freure over the fence in right, a three-run blast which moved the Snappers ahead to stay.
The long ball, Ward’s third homer of the season, erased a 2-0 lead Quad-Cities had taken in the bottom of the second inning.
Cesar Salazar led off with a gap-splitting double to right-center and advanced on the first of David Hensley’s three base hits.
Salazar scored the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice by Machado. After Machado stole second, he extended the River Bandits’ lead to two runs by scoring when Alex Holderbach dropped a single into right.
Holderbach finished with a pair of hits as part of a collection of nine by Quad-Cities, including a seventh-inning single with two outs that preceded a walk to Rodriguez before Dennis struck out to end the inning.
A walk by Salazar and a Hensley single gave the River Bandits a chance in the eighth before Anthony Churlin made a diving grab of a Jonathan Lacroix fly ball in foul territory in right to thwart that chance.
