The wait wasn't worth it Thursday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
In a game that was delayed by more than one hour at the onset because of rain, Beloit rallied for a 3-2 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park in the opening game of the second half of the season.
The Snappers tied the game in the seventh and scored the deciding run in the top of the ninth inning, ending a six-game win streak for the first-half champions in the Western Division by erasing the 2-0 lead Quad-Cities held after four innings.
Javon Shelby opened the inning with a single to center, but quickly advanced to third by stealing second and taking third on catcher Michael Papierski's second error in 46 games.
He then scored the deciding run when Mickey McDonald reached on an infield single just beyond the reach of Adrian Tovalin at third.
Beloit tied the game at 2-2 with an unearned run in the top of the seventh inning.
The Snappers put their leadoff batter on base for the fourth straight inning when Nick Allen reached on a fielding error by River Bandits first baseman Colton Shaver.
He advanced on a single by McDonald and a Trace Loehr fielder’s choice before erasing the River Bandits’ 2-1 lead by scoring on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Austin Beck, selected by the Athletics with the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft.
In a game delayed by over an hour at the start because of rain, pitchers dominated before both teams loaded the bases in the fourth inning.
Only Quad-Cities capitalized on that opportunity, taking a 2-0 lead when Logan Mattix dropped a two-out single into the center.
Bryan De La Cruz opened the inning by dropping a bunt single toward third. He stole second before Bryce Conley walked Tovalin and Chandler Taylor before Mattix drove a pitch in front of center fielder Austin Beck to put the River Bandits on the board.
The runs came after Quad-Cities stranded runners on base in each of the first three innings, but River Bandits pitcher Leovanny Rodriguez ended Beloit’s first true offensive threat singlehandedly in the top of the fourth inning.
Loehr and Beck opened the inning with base hits and after Logan Farrar struck out, Hunter Hargrove lined a single just beyond the reach of shortstop Miguelangel Sierra to fill the bases with Snappers.
Rodriguez then retired Jesus Lopez and Skyler Weber with his seventh and eighth strikeouts of a walk-free, four-hit, four-inning performance.
Cesar Rosado took over on the mound for Quad-Cities in the fifth and the Snappers quickly cut the River Bandits lead in half.
Against a defense shaded toward left, Shelby split the gap in right-center with an inning-opening triple. He then scored when Allen beat out an infield single to the hole behind shortstop to pull Beloit within 2-1.