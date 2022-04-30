South Bend halts Quad Cities streak

With two swings of the bat, South Bend’s Alexander Canario and Matt Mervis squelched any Quad Cities comeback hopes Saturday night.

After the River Bandits had scored single runs in back-to-back innings to pull within 4-2, back-to-back solo home runs by Canario and Mervis helped South Bend secure a 7-2 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

"We were kind of chipping away at, getting ourselves back into it, and they came up with a couple of big knocks that made it tough for us," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

Jordan Nwogu added a solo shot in the ninth for the Cubs, who rode the strength of starting pitcher Chris Clarke and three hitless relief innings from Max Bain to keep the River Bandits’ bats quiet.

Quad Cities mustered just three hits in the game, matching a season low.

"It was a real quiet night," Conrad said. "We couldn’t get much going and even though I thought we hit a couple of balls decent, their starter and their second guy in both threw it well. They both were in the mid-, upper-90s and had their off-speed stuff working, too. It was a tough night."

Clarke was perfect through four innings against Quad Cities, but Kale Emshoff changed that quickly to open the bottom of the fifth.

Emshoff hit a towering-leadoff homer to left to cut into the 4-0 lead the Cubs had taken an inning earlier.

Clarke, a 6-foot-7 right-hander who was drafted by the Cubs in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, went on to finish the fifth.

He allowed only one other baserunner, giving up a two-out single to Dillan Shrum later in the inning, while evening his record at 1-1 with a six-strikeout performance.

Bain followed by striking out five batters and walking just one over the next three innings to help the Cubs maintain their lead.

Quad Cities did get to Bain for a run in the sixth, pulling within 4-2 on a sacrifice fly by Peyton Wilson.

Diego Hernandez scored on the deep fly ball to center, reaching on a walk before stealing his sixth and seventh bases of the season.

South Bend scored all of the runs it needed to end Quad Cities’ three-game win streak in the top of the fourth inning.

The first seven batters to face River Bandits starter Charlie Neuweiler in the inning reached base and four runs scored before reliever Caden Monke entered the game with the bases loaded.

Monke used a strikeout, pop out and fly out to leave them that way, but not until after the Cubs had opened a 4-0 lead.

"Monke came in and did a terrific job of getting out of the jam," Conrad said.

But by then, South Bend was in control.

"Charlie had gotten us off to a decent start and then things got away pretty quickly," Conrad said. "When we left a couple of pitches up in the zone, they pounced. They punched one ball down the right field line, too, and found a couple of holes that we couldn’t find all night. That’s how this game works sometimes."

Canario, the first and final batter in the top of the fourth, opened the inning with a single to left and scored the game’s first run as Mervis’ gap-splitting double rolled to the wall in right-center field.

Following a walk to Nwogu, Ed Howard drove a two-run triple into center to extend the Cubs’ lead to 3-0. Pablo Aliendo followed with a run-scoring single.

