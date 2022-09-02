Spohn sparks Sky Carp past River Bandits

BELOIT, Wis. — In just his second game with the Beloit Sky Carp, Harrison Spohn wasted no time in making a big impact on the series against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Sky Carp's No. 9 hitter, who signed with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent after this season's draft, homered and drove in three runs as the Sky Carp beat the River Bandits 5-2 Friday.

Spohn struck first in the third inning. Quad Cities' offense had staked starter Rylan Kaufman to a 2-0 lead, but after cruising through the first two innings, Kaufman walked Osiris Johnson, setting up Spohn's two-run blast to left field to tie the game.

The Sky Carp took the lead for good in the fourth inning, as Brady Allen tripled home Zach Zubia and scored on a wild pitch from Kaufman.

Kaufman (1-7) ended up giving up the four runs on five hits over five innings, striking out six.

Spohn brought home an insurance run in the sixth when he singled in Allen.

The River Bandits had grabbed the early lead in the second inning when River Town lined a one-out double and came around to score on Kale Emshoff's single.

Quad Cities then took advantage of a Beloit miscue to double its lead in the top of the third. Peyton Wilson doubled and moved to third on a groundout. He then came around to score when Johnson misplayed Juan Carlos Negret fly ball to center field.

Wilson had three of Quad Cities' seven hits on the night.

Beloit starter Jake Walters (1-2) settled down after that, giving up just the one earned run in five innings, and a pair of Sky Carp relievers allowed just one hit over the final four innings.

Beck Way will start for the River Bandits as the series continues at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.