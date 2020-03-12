Start of Bandits, LumberKings season likely delayed

An Opening Day delay appears likely for the baseball season in the Midwest League.

Details have yet to be worked out, but shortly after Major League Baseball announced a delay in the start of its season Thursday because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Minor League Baseball announced the 2020 season for minor-league teams would also be delayed.

"We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so," the governing body of the sport’s 160 minor-league teams indicated in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The statement was the same one Minor League Baseball sent to its teams.

General managers of the Quad Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings said they expect to learn exactly what that all means in upcoming days.

"Right now, anything else would be speculation," River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said. "We’ll continue to prepare for the start of the season and we’re looking forward to fans in the Quad-Cities getting to come out to the ballpark soon."