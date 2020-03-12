Start of Bandits, LumberKings season likely delayed

An Opening Day delay appears likely for the baseball season in the Midwest League.
Details have yet to be worked out, but shortly after Major League Baseball announced a delay in the start of its season Thursday because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Minor League Baseball announced the 2020 season for minor-league teams would also be delayed.
"We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so," the governing body of the sport’s 160 minor-league teams indicated in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
The statement was the same one Minor League Baseball sent to its teams.
General managers of the Quad Cities River Bandits and Clinton LumberKings said they expect to learn exactly what that all means in upcoming days.
"Right now, anything else would be speculation," River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said. "We’ll continue to prepare for the start of the season and we’re looking forward to fans in the Quad-Cities getting to come out to the ballpark soon."
The River Bandits are scheduled to open a 140-game schedule at Modern Woodmen Park on April 9 with a three-game series against Peoria.
After playing its first six games on the road, the LumberKings' opener at NelsonCorp Field is currently scheduled for April 16 against Wisconsin.
"If we’re asked to wait two weeks, a month, whatever it takes to provide a safe environment, we hope our fans would understand. It’s disappointing, but it’s life," LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said. "It’s a worldwide crisis right now and if major-league teams do not believe it is prudent to send players out to Seattle and Washington, D.C., right now, it makes sense not to send minor-league players out."
While spring training began for major-league players last month, minor-league camps opened less than two weeks ago and rosters for teams at that level were not scheduled to be set until early April.