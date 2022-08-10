Stolen base leads Bandits to walk-off win

Peyton Wilson saw a chance and took it Wednesday.

With offense hard to come by in the late innings recently for the Quad Cities River Bandits, Wilson’s decision to take off from second base led to a successful double steal and ultimately, a 6-5, 10-inning Midwest League win over Cedar Rapids.

“There was no sign from me," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "That’s a player getting a good read of his keys and making a good decision. That was just a gutsy play by Wilson wanting to make something happen.

“When you get that guy to third in extra innings, it changes so much. It brings the infield in, opens some things up. Anything, a wild pitch can win it, anything, so getting Wilson to third was big.’’

Wilson, who took third as Herard Gonzalez successfully swiped second, scored the game-winning run when Dillan Shrum drew a walk on a 3-1 count after Darryl Collins had walked to fill the bases with River Bandits with one out in the 10th.

“Shrum got the job done. That’s a tough spot, up there with the bases loaded and wanting to get a good swing on it to help your team,’’ Conrad said. “He showed good patience, worked the count and earned his way to first base.’’

The run was the first run scored by Quad Cities later than the sixth inning in the River Bandits’ last eight games dating to an eighth-inning run in a game at Beloit on July 31.

Quad Cities had mustered just one hit over the final three innings of regulation Wednesday before scoring the game-deciding run with one out in the hitless 10th inning.

Cedar Rapids managed just one hit over the final four innings as well and Anderson Paulino turned the Kernels away with a pair of hitless innings to earn the win.

Paulino retired six straight Kernels after Mikey Perez reached on a leadoff walk in the ninth, stole second and took third on groundout.

The River Bandits right-hander used a pair of strikeouts to strand Perez on third before using three groundouts to work a perfect 10th inning.

“Great effort by Paulino,’’ Conrad said. “He really competed after that walk in the ninth and came through big for us.’’

Quad Cities forced extra innings when it tied the game at 5-5 by pushing a run across as part of a two-out rally in the sixth inning.

River Town, who drove a two-out single to left and advanced when Saul Garza walked, evened the score when Parker Bates sliced a single through the right side of the Kernels infield.

The run answered a three-run sixth by Cedar Rapids which gave the Kernels their first lead since the game’s opening inning.

After a double by Kyler Fedko pulled Cedar Rapids within 4-3, a ground out by Pat Winkel tied the game and Perez followed with a run-scoring double which gave the Kernels a short-lived lead.

Cedar Rapids collected three of its eight hits in the inning, denying Adrian Alcantara an opportunity to add to his collection of wins in each of his last three starts.

Alcantara scattered four hits over five innings, exiting with a 4-2 lead that didn’t last.

The River Bandits right-hander, working at least five innings for the seventh time in his last eight starts, struck out eight Kernels and walked a pair.

“Five really strong innings for Alcantara, another good start,’’ Conrad said.

Alcantara gave up a pair of runs on solo homers, the first on a game-opening home run by Jake Rucker.

The second came in the top of the fifth on a two-out blast to left by Dylan Neuse, whose estimated 440-foot shot rattled off the video board.

Neuse’s third home run of the season pulled the Kernels within 3-2.

The River Bandits regained a two-run margin in the bottom half of the inning on a two-out RBI single by Gonzalez, who also broke a 1-1 tie in the in the third with a two-run homer.

Gonzalez’s long ball to right center came an inning after Quad Cities had tied the game when a throwing error by third baseman Seth Gray following a bases-loaded lineout by Saul Garza allowed Collins to score.