When the season is complete, Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey wants his pitchers and catchers to take some time to think about the big picture.
When Tim Hardy served up the 10th of 16 strikeouts recorded by Quad-Cities pitchers in Sunday’s loss at Burlington, the River Bandits became the first team in minor-league history to record 1,422 strikeouts in a single season.
Quad-Cities broke the existing franchise record of 1,275 and the previous Midwest League record of 1,307 earlier this month.
With players focused on individual work and development, Storey isn’t sure how much being part of a minor-league record means to the collection of 32 pitchers and four catchers who have had a hand in rewriting multiple record books this season.
He doesn’t want his players to take it for granted.
“It’s one of those things that as you move from one day to the next, guys probably don’t think much about it, but once the season is over, I hope they do step back and think about what they accomplished as a team here,’’ Storey said.
“It should mean something to them. They’ve done something that has never been done before in a league that has been around for a long, long time and with as many games as we have left to add to it, it is a record that could stand for a while.’’
Quad-Cities entered Monday’s game at Burlington with 1,429 strikeouts on the season, averaging 11.05 strikeouts per nine innings.
The work mirrors what is taking place elsewhere in the Astros organization, where all six teams from Houston at the major-league level through short-season Tri-City in the New York-Penn League currently leads their league in strikeouts.
Parker Mushinski leads River Bandits pitchers with 106 strikeouts on the season. He is one of five pitchers with at least 80 strikeouts on the season, a list that includes Leovanny Rodriguez, Cesar Rosado, Peter Solomon and Cristian Javier.
LumberKings dealing: Clinton pitchers also made history on Sunday, establishing a new franchise record for strikeouts in a season.
A collection of 25 LumberKings pitchers have combined to strikeout 1,194 hitters this season.
That tops the previous franchise record of 1,188 set by the Clinton Giants in 1987, a number that included 209 strikeouts by future major leaguer Paul McClellan.
Final push: Quad-Cities and Peoria earned playoff berths with their work in the first half of the season and Cedar Rapids will likely earn one of two second-half spots, but the remaining spot is up for grabs.
The Kernels enter the last week of the half with sizable lead on three teams battling for the final berth. Cedar Rapids is up 6.5 games over both Beloit and Kane County and leads Wisconsin by seven games.
Beloit splits its final six games between Wisconsin and Cedar Rapids, while Kane County faces Wisconsin during the final three days of the season.
In the East, first-half qualifiers Bowling Green and Lansing top the standings. Three teams -- Great Lakes, Fort Wayne and West Michigan -- enter the final week within 3.5 games of each other and chasing two available postseason spots.
Topping 200,000: Quad-Cities will top the 200,000 mark in attendance for the 11th consecutive year and the 17th time in franchise history when the River Bandits play their next home game.
Quad-Cities has drawn 199,830 fans to 65 home games this season, an average of 3,074 fans per game.
The River Bandits’ per game average is down 212 fans from a year ago, echoing a league-wide situation related mostly to fickle early-season weather which saw a decline of nearly four percent in the first half.
Only three of the league’s 16 teams, Beloit, Lansing and West Michigan, have averaged more fans in 2018 than they averaged in 2017.
With three home games remaining, Quad-Cities is among seven teams to see a decrease in average attendance of 200 fans or more.
Tucker honored: Kyle Tucker, a 2016 River Bandits outfielder, was named Monday as the player of the week in the Pacific Coast League.
Rejoining Fresno following a stint on the Astros’ major-league roster, Tucker went 14-for-25 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in five games for Fresno.
In the Midwest League, Bowling Green third baseman Trey Hair and West Michigan’s Chance Kirby were honored as the player and pitcher of the week, respectively.
Business as usual: The River Bandits have announced they will retain their regular weekly promotions for any games Quad-Cities may host during the postseason.
That means the opening-round game against Peoria on Sept. 6, the only postseason game the River Bandits are assured of hosting, will include the usual Thursday beverage specials at Modern Woodmen Park.
If a third-and-deciding game is necessary in the opening series of postseason play against the Chiefs, postgame fireworks will follow a game on Sept. 7.
ALUMNI REPORT
Former Quad-Cities pitcher Framber Valdez picked up a win in his major-league debut last week.
Valdez gave up two hits over 4.1 innings for Houston in a 3-2 victory at Seattle, which kept the Astros tied with Oakland for the lead in the American League West.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound lefty pitched for the River Bandits in 2016, going 1-3 with a 3.06 earned run average. He struck out 35 batters and walked 11 in 35.1 innings of work in six Midwest League starts.
THIS WEEK
Quad-Cities River Bandits
Today: Idle
Wednesday: at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: at Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: Peoria, 6:30 p.m., River Bandits Bier Stube beer stein giveaway, postgame fireworks
Sunday: Peoria, 1:15 p.m., Mega candy drop, Hy-Vee Family Day, Bark in the Park, pregame autographs
Monday: Peoria, 1:15 p.m., Stars & Stripes Monday $3 brats, brews and pop and $1 bleacher tickets for military personnel, veterans and their families, fan appreciation day
Clinton LumberKings
Today: Idle
Wednesday: Quad-Cities, 6:30 p.m., United Way Night, Retro Beer Night
Thursday: Quad-Cities, 6:30 p.m., Thirsty Thursday beverage discounts, Whittier Elementary PTA Night
Friday: Quad-Cities, 6:30 p.m., 2019 season ticket raffle, postgame fireworks
Saturday: at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: at Burlington, 2 p.m.
Monday: at Burlington, 2 p.m.