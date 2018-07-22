Like the thunderous drive Colton Shaver sent to the warning track with two outs and two on in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, the Quad-Cities River Bandits came up short.
From spotting West Michigan a two-run lead five pitches into the game to leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning and surrendering a game-winning hit on the first pitch of a relief effort six innings later, nothing seemed to fit for Quad-Cities in a 6-4 Midwest League loss at Modern Woodmen Park.
“Even when we tied the game up in the sixth, things didn’t feel right,’’ River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. “There wasn’t any energy in the dugout, any life, not like usual. I’m not sure why. The scoreboard said it was a close game. It didn’t feel that way.’’
Whitecaps clean-up hitter Jordan Pearce made certain things stayed that way.
He swatted a two-run home run in the third inning to leave Quad-Cities in a 4-0 hole and after the River Bandits did rally to tie the game, Pearce greeted reliever Willy Collado by sending the first pitch he saw to the wall in right center.
The game-deciding two-run double followed a pair of two-out walks which chased reliever Tanner Duncan from the game.
“The two walks, then one pitch and a double and any momentum, it was gone,’’ Storey said.
A missed opportunity in the opening inning was at the root of the River Bandits’ issues.
Quad-Cities squandered a chance to cut into an early 2-0 deficit, loading the bases to open the bottom of the first inning on singles by Marty Costes and David Hensley separated by a walk to Seth Beer.
A pair of strikeouts and a fly out left the River Bandits hitless in their most recent 32 at-bats with the bases loaded.
“Even to get one there would have been huge,’’ Storey said. “We battled near the end, but when you load the bases like that early on and get nothing, it takes away the tempo, ruins the vibe and it takes some time to recover.’’
Quad-Cities trailed 4-0 midway through the third inning before clawing its way back into the game, pushing a pair of runs across in the both the bottom of the third and sixth innings.
The River Bandits strung together three straight hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to forge a short-lived 4-4 tie.
Quad-Cities pulled within 4-3 on a Miguel Sierra double which followed one-out singles by Alfredo Angarita and Ruben Castro. Sierra stole third before tying the game on a sacrifice fly by Logan Mattix.
Three innings earlier, the River Bandits’ comeback started in the bottom half of the third when Beer rattled what was ruled a home run off the top of the fence in right center and Hensley reached on an error before scoring on a Shaver single.
Quad-Cities needed to rally after starter Chad Donato opened the game by walking leadoff hitter Garrett McCain on four pitches before Kody Clemens sent the first pitch he saw over the wall in right. It was the third home run of the season for the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, a third-round pick of the Tigers in this year’s draft out of Texas.
His blast sent the Whitecaps on their way to a lead which reached 4-0 two innings later when Pearce belted a two-run, two-out homer to right to double the West Michigan lead.
“Just not a good vibe from the start, and it didn’t get much better,’’ Storey said.