PEORIA, Ill. — C.J. Stubbs came into Friday night’s game batting just .200 in six games with the Quad-Cities River Bandits and .211 for the season.
Forgive the Peoria Chiefs if they have a hard time believing that.
Stubbs went 4 for 4, homered twice and drove in four runs to spearhead a 13-hit attack and help the Bandits to a 9-7 victory over the Chiefs at Dozer Park.
The 22-year-old catcher, who just joined the Bandits on Aug. 16, clubbed a blast over the left-field fence in the third inning and then added a two-run shot in the fourth to up the Quad-Cities lead to 6-0.
Peoria bounced back after digging that early hole. The Chiefs put together a four-run inning of their own in the bottom of the fifth, capped by a two-run double by Imeldo Diaz. That outburst came against Bandits starting pitcher Jose Bravo, who had allowed only one run in the previous 25 innings.
But the Bandits (76-50) kept adding to their lead. Stubbs added another RBI on a single in the sixth inning and back-to-back bases-loaded walks by Alex Holderbach and Wilyer Abreu in the eighth inning made it 9-5.
It still wasn’t quite over. Peoria rallied to score two runs in the eighth on a double by Edwin Figuera and a single by Jonatan Machado and it loaded the bases with two outs. Layne Henderson came out of the Bandits’ bullpen to strike out Diaz following a 10-pitch at-bat.
Henderson then pitched a perfect ninth inning to get his first save.
Zach Biermann also drove in a pair of runs for Quad-Cities, both of those coming on a fourth-inning double that preceded Stubbs’ second homer.
Clinton 6, Cedar Rapids 3: Kameron Misner collected three hits and drove in three runs and Clinton pitchers shut down the Cedar Rapids hitters over the final six innings.
Misner doubled in a run in the first inning and singled in another run in the third to tie the score at 3-3. He finally put the LumberKings ahead in the fifth with a single to center field that scored Christopher Torres.
Clinton went on to add two more runs in the eighth on a single by Evan Edwards and a bunt by Brayan Hernandez.
Matt Wallner drove in all three Cedar Rapids runs with a double and a home run, but the Kernels failed to score after the third inning.
Alberto Guerrero (8-6) got the win for the LumberKings with relief help from Cam Baird, Peyton Culbertson and Zach Wolf, who registered his 13th save.