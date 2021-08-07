Stupienski works to maximize Bandits' chance

All Gavin Stupienski wants is a chance.
Signed by the Kansas City organization to a free agent contract in May after spending the past three seasons playing in independent leagues, Stupienski is working to make the most of his opportunity with the Quad Cities River Bandits.
"My goal today is the same as it was the day I was drafted and the same as every other guy in our clubhouse. I want to play major league baseball," Stupienski said.
Selected by the Diamondbacks as a catcher in the 12th round of the 2016 draft following a successful college career at North Carolina-Wilmington, Stupienski now spends most of his time working as the River Bandits’ bullpen catcher.
That was what he expected when he signed with Royals during the first week of the season, spending time in that role at Double-A Northwest Arkansas before being reassigned to Quad Cities on May 25.
Stupienski has played in 14 games for the River Bandits, starting six recently at first base following the promotion of Vinnie Pasquantino and making four appearances on the lineup card as a designated hitter.
He currently carries a .244 batting average that includes a four-hit game during the River Bandits’ recent home series against South Bend.
Stupienski even found himself on the mound as a pitcher during that series, helping a shorthanded bullpen record the final out in what turned into a lopsided loss in extra innings.
Throwing his first pitches in a game since high school, he gave up a home run to the first batter he faced before securing the out he was brought in to record.
"Things didn’t go exactly as planned, but I did get the out," Stupienski said.
And he prevented the River Bandits from going deeper into the bullpen, something which proved beneficial in a series that saw Quad Cities win five-of-six games.
"I’ll go wherever I’m needed, do whatever I’m asked. That’s my role right now," Stupienski said. "I’m just looking to make the most of any chance I get."
The Princeton, N.J., native was an all-conference player at North Carolina-Wilmington, leading the Seahawks to a pair of NCAA regional tourney appearances before being selected by Arizona in the 2016 draft.
He spent two seasons playing for Diamondbacks short-season affiliates, hitting .250 and .354 before ultimately being released prior to the start of the 2018 season.
That didn’t stop Stupienski.
He played for Winnipeg in the American Association that year, split time between Lake Erie and Sussex County in the Frontier and Canadian-American leagues in 2019 and hit .363 over 22 games for Sussex County in 2020 in the All-American Baseball Challenge.
"Getting a chance to play last year when so many things were shut down, I feel like that was a deciding factor in getting the opportunity I have now with the Royals," Stupienski said. "I was able to show them what I was capable of doing when a lot of players didn’t have that chance."
That determination is a part of who Stupienski is.
"When things didn’t work out with the Diamondbacks, I continued to play, continued to work on my game and put up numbers that I hoped with catch somebody’s attention," Stupienski said.
"Kansas City called right as the season started and said they had a spot open up for a third catcher at Northwest Arkansas. If that spot hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here today. I’ve never quit working, never given up on every kid’s dream of playing in the major leagues."
He believes he owes that to himself and to a family that has supported him throughout his career.
"As long as they let me continue to play, I’m going to," Stupienski said.
Right now, that means being ready for whatever comes his way.
"I don’t know if I’m going to get a chance to play from one day to the next, so my job is to be ready, to keep myself prepared every day," Stupienski said. "I have to keep my body right and my mind right, just be in the right state of mind for the next opportunity."
Stupienski said some recent adjustments with the bat are leading to more productive plate appearances and allowing him to see pitches better, and he has helped Quad Cities at first base, a position he played in addition to catching at the collegiate level.
The 27-year old sees progress in his game as he works daily with River Bandits hitting coach Andy LaRoche, bench coach Mike Jirschele and pitching coach Steve Luebber.
"All of those guys, and along with (manager Chris Widger), are helping different areas of my game and it’s making a difference. It’s a good staff and with the good talent here, this has been a great place for me to learn," Stupienski said.
"The learning never stops. I know my potential, what I’m capable of, and the surroundings here are helping me move closer to putting it all together."