Stupienski works to maximize Bandits' chance

"Getting a chance to play last year when so many things were shut down, I feel like that was a deciding factor in getting the opportunity I have now with the Royals," Stupienski said. "I was able to show them what I was capable of doing when a lot of players didn’t have that chance."

That determination is a part of who Stupienski is.

"When things didn’t work out with the Diamondbacks, I continued to play, continued to work on my game and put up numbers that I hoped with catch somebody’s attention," Stupienski said.

"Kansas City called right as the season started and said they had a spot open up for a third catcher at Northwest Arkansas. If that spot hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here today. I’ve never quit working, never given up on every kid’s dream of playing in the major leagues."

He believes he owes that to himself and to a family that has supported him throughout his career.

"As long as they let me continue to play, I’m going to," Stupienski said.

Right now, that means being ready for whatever comes his way.