APPLETON, Wis. — Quad-Cities was just one out away from defeat Thursday night at Fox Cities Stadium.
But a two-out rally in the ninth sent the game to extra innings and Chandler Taylor’s line-drive single in the 10th gave allowed the River Bandits to escape with a 2-1 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Taylor’s single off Robbie Hitt drove in Trey Dawson III from second base with the go-ahead run to open the 10th, but it wouldn’t have been possible without some clutch hitting in the ninth.
Hitt, protecting a 1-0 lead, retired the first two Q-C batters in the ninth before three straight singles by Alfredo Angarita, Miguelangel Sierra and Cesar Salazar produced a run to force extra innings.
After Taylor’s big hit, Humberto Castellanos retired the Rattlers in the bottom of the 10th for his third save.
Wisconsin starter Dylan File shut out the Bandits for the first seven innings, scattering seven hits and striking out seven.
The Rattlers’ only run came in the second when Zach Clark hit a home run off Quad-Cities starter Leovanny Rodriguez.
Clinton 4, Burlington 1: Matt Sanders hit his first home run for the LumberKings and Onil Pena drove in a pair of runs.
Clinton got a strong pitching performance from Raymond Kerr (5-11), who allowed only three hits and struck out eight in five innings of work. Joe Gerber came in to retire the last five Burlington batters to register the save.
Pena singled in runs in the first and fifth innings and in between, in the fourth, Sanders blasted a ball over the right-field fence.
The LumberKings added one more run in the eighth when Johnny Adams tripled in Ariel Sandoval.