Manager Ray Hernandez considers the Quad-Cities River Bandits’ six Midwest League all-stars to be representatives of the entire team.
“We’ve had some guys promoted who could easily be on an all-star team as well and some guys here who would fit into that group as well who maybe weren’t selected,’’ Hernandez said.
“It’s a good honor for the guys who were chosen to go to South Bend and really, it’s a recognition that our team has had a good first half. Everybody on this team shares in that.’’
Outfielder Austin Dennis was the only River Bandits position player selected to start in the June 18 game to be played at South Bend’s Four Winds Field, the first time that organization has hosted the event since 1989.
A 20th-round draft choice of the Astros out of Middle Tennessee State in 2018, Dennis is currently batting .288 for Quad-Cities.
In a team announced Wednesday, he’ll be joined in the Western Division’s starting outfield by Clinton’s Jerar Encarnacion, one of three LumberKings named to the all-star roster.
Encarnacion is batting .314 for Clinton and ranks in the top four in the league with 64 hits, 100 total bases and 39 RBI.
Dennis is among four River Bandits position players named to the all-star team. Middle infielder Jeremy Pena, catcher Cesar Salazar and infielder and outfielder Trey Dawson are among seven reserve players on the West roster.
Pena ranks in the top 10 in the league with a .307 batting average, 38 runs, 34 RBI and 15 stolen bases.
Salazar has started 30 games behind the plate, working with a pitching staff that has a combined ERA of 3.36 in his 257.1 innings of work.
Dawson has played five positions – three infield and two outfield – for Quad-Cities. He has driven home 23 runs this season.
Two River Bandits pitchers, Austin Hansen and Matt Ruppenthal, were also selected by league managers to the all-star team.
Hansen is 4-1 with a 0.86 ERA through nine appearance and has held opponents to a .140 batting average. He has not allowed a run in his last 33.2 innings of work.
Returning from an injury which limited his work a year ago, Ruppenthal is 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA and has held opponents to a .172 batting average.
Clinton pitchers Chris Vallimont and Humberto Mejia are also among the 15 pitchers named to the West all-star roster.
Vallimont has a 3-4 record and a 2.95 ERA for the LumberKings through 11 starts, working a Midwest League-high 61 innings and leading the league with 70 strikeouts.
Mejia is 5-0 on the season and has a 2.29 ERA and has been dominant lately, posting a 1.57 ERA in May while winning all four of his decisions.