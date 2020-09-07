Ten Bandits have made 2020 big-league debuts

“From one wave of players to the next, we’ve seen some really good pitchers come through,’’ Hernandez said. “They’ve all shown what kind of potential they have as they work their way through the system.’’

Garcia demonstrated that a year ago.

In the 24 appearances he made for Quad Cities and Fayetteville last season, he was a combined 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA with 168 strikeouts and 50 walks in 108.2 innings of work.

The 6-foot-1, 244-pound right hander displayed a fastball in the mid-90s during his time with the River Bandits, but made effective use of his curve, slider and change-up as well.

Garcia worked 4.1 innings in relief of former Quad Cities pitcher Lance McCullers in his major-league debut Friday night, allowing one hit and one run.

In a season when Houston expected young bullpen arms to factor into whatever success the team had, Garcia is one of eight former River Bandits pitchers to debut in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay’s Ryan Thompson, who pitched for Quad Cities in 2015, and the Yankees’ Albert Abreu, who pitched for the River Bandits in 2016, are the only ones not to debut with Houston.