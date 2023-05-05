MIDLAND, Mich. — Powered by six shutout innings from Chandler Champlain, the Quad Cities River Bandits returned to the win column Friday night.

Champlain and relievers Brandon Johnson and Anthony Simonelli combined on a one-hitter as the River Bandits snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over Great Lakes in a Midwest League tilt at Dow Diamond.

It was the second win of the season for Champlain, who struck out seven and walked just two as 57 of his 89 pitches went for strikes.

Quad Cities (10-14) was held in check for six innings before piecing together a four-run seventh, one run in the eighth and two more in the ninth.

Gavin Cross, Darryl Collins and Jack Pineda each had a pair of hits for the River Bandits, who recorded seven hits and seven walks.

Collins had an RBI single to start the scoring in the seventh. Shervyen Newton drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in a second run. A catcher's interference call and another walk with the bases packed made it a four-run advantage.

Collins came up with another run-scoring single in the eighth and then Cross ripped a two-run double in the ninth.

Yunior Garcia had the lone hit for Great Lakes, a one-out single in the third.

The teams resume the series at 12:05 p.m. Saturday.