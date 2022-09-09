Tolbert swipes 60th, but Bandits fall in ninth

Tyler Tolbert’s fingerprints were all over the Quad Cities River Bandits’ 7-6 loss Friday night.

Tolbert stole his 60th base in as many attempts, added to his league-leading collection of 10 triples and drove a run in during the Midwest League loss to Peoria in front of a crowd of 4,682 at Modern Woodmen Park.

It was also Tolbert’s second error of the game, a throwing error on a grounder by Todd Lott, which allowed the first of the Chiefs’ four unearned runs to rally Peoria for the win.

Tyler Reichenborn pulled Peoria within 6-4, positioning the Chiefs to tie the game when Jacob Buchberger drove a two-run triple to right with two outs in the in the top of the ninth.

LJ Jones followed by driving the game-winning single up the middle to score Buchberger and even the six-game series between the teams at two wins apiece.

The Quad Cities shortstop scored early and late to help Quad Cities open a lead which reached 6-3 heading into the ninth inning.

Tolbert’s first run came during a two-run first inning which he opened by driving a triple into the gap in right-center field.

The first of Peyton Wilson’s two hits extended his on-base streak to 17 games and put the River Bandits on the board.

Wilson found the gap in right center as well, hitting a single to bring Tolbert home.

After laying down a sacrifice bunt in the fourth, Tolbert followed a Cam Williams double with two outs in the sixth with a single to right which extended a 3-2 lead.

Tolbert then added to his perfect collection of stolen base attempts, becoming the first Quad Cities player since Chad Curtis in 1990 to steal 60 bases in a season.

Sliding to beat an attempted tag, Tolbert moved into a share of fourth on the franchise’s all-time single season list.

He is tied with Julio Cruz, who finished with 60 stolen bases for the Quad-City Angels in 1975. The franchise’s all-time record is 69, set by Bobby Coachman in 1985.

Following Tolbert’s RBI single, the River Bandits increased their lead to 5-2 when Juan Carlos Negret brought Tolbert home with a bases-loaded walk.

The Chiefs pulled within 5-3 on when Ramon Mendoza plated a run on his third hit of the game, an infield single.

Quad Cities answered with a run in the bottom of the eighth on River Town’s second RBI single of the game. It scored Negret, who reached on a two-out double.

Tolbert’s work began as five of the first six batters to face Chiefs starter Zane Mills reached base starting with his triple that split the gap in right center.

Town drove home Quad Cities’ second run of the opening inning, scoring Wilson with a single to give the River Bandits a lead that lasted until the final inning.

On a night when Peoria pitchers walked 10 batters, Quad Cities stranded 14 runners on base including nine in scoring position. The River Bandits left the bases loaded three times, including in the first, sixth and eighth innings.

Peoria used an infield single by Lott in the top of the third to cut the lead the Quad Cities advantage to 2-1 and score Francisco Hernandez, who had reached on a one-out double and advanced on a groundout.

The River Bandits regained a two-run advantage in the bottom half of the inning when Dillan Shrum homered for the third consecutive game.

Shrum’s 15th homer of the season sailed beyond the fence in left and gave Quad Cities a 3-1 cushion that allowed the River Bandits to maintain a lead when a bases-loaded wild pitch allowed Osvaldo Tovalin to score in the top of the fifth.