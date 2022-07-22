Tolbert triple, pitching propel Bandits to win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Shortly after Tyler Tolbert's bat and legs staked Quad Cities to a lead in Friday's series opener against the South Bend Cubs, Juan Carlos Negret's arm made sure they kept it.

Tolbert's triple was the key blow as the River Bandits broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the seventh inning and Quad Cities held on to win the pitchers' duel 3-1.

Herard Gonzalez started the key rally with a walk and one out later came home on Tolbert's triple. Tolbert then scored himself on a Kale Emshoff sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Quad Cities.

In the bottom of the inning, Fabian Pertuz singled off Quad Cities reliever Emilio Marquez (9-2), but was thrown out by Negret trying to stretch it into a double.

That proved key when, one batter later, Cubs No. 3 prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong deposited a Marquez pitch over the right field fence.

Diego Hernandez homered in the eighth inning, his sixth of the season, to stretch the Quad Cities lead to 3-1.

The Cubs threatened in the ninth inning, as a Pablo Aliendo single and a walk by BJ Murray Jr. put the tying run on base off the Bandits' Kasey Kalich. Kalich, however, retired the next three Cubs to preserve the win and earn his sixth save.

Early on, the Bandits struggled to get much of anything going against South Bend starter Porter Hodge, who exited with two outs in the fifth inning after giving up just his second hit of the game.

On the other side, South Bend had few problems getting runners on against Quad Cities starter Jonathan Bowlan in his Bandits debut.

Getting runners home was another matter, however.

Bowlan scattered six hits over four scoreless innings. He joined the River Bandits on a rehab assignment from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. A second-round pick of the Royals in 2018 out of Memphis, the right-hander was placed on the 60-day disabled list on June 3, 2021, and saw his first action since in seven starts this season in the Arizona Complex League.

His rehab stint was reassigned to the Midwest League after Bowlan struck out 26 batters and walked four in 19 1/3 innings of work with the rookie-level team.

The addition of Bowlan was, one of six players involved in roster moves Friday by Quad Cities prior to the opening game of a nine-game road trip.

Reassigned to Quad Cities from higher levels in the Royals organization were catcher Saul Garza and infielder Rubendy Jaquez, who were both at Triple-A Omaha, and pitcher Emilio Marquez and infielder Morgan McCullough, who were at Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Catcher Felix Familia was transferred from Quad Cities to low-A Columbia.

The teams will face off again at 6:05 p.m. Saturday with William Fleming making the start for Quad Cities.