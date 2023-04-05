A taste of professional baseball last season only whetted the appetite for more for Gavin Cross and Cayden Wallace.

Selected by the Kansas City Royals in the first two rounds of the 2022 draft, the pair will begin their first full-season assignments at the professional level on Friday with the Quad Cities River Bandits.

"I’m anxious to get the new season started and see where it can lead," Cross said Wednesday. "I had (a) good offseason, went to spring training ready to get going and now it’s for real, 132 games and all baseball."

An outfielder from Bristol, Tenn., Kansas City chose Cross with the ninth overall pick in last year’s draft out of Virginia Tech.

Wallace is a third baseman from Little Rock, Ark. The Royals took the Arkansas collegian in the second round of last year’s draft, selected with the 49th overall choice.

Both split time last season between Kansas City’s rookie-level team in Arizona and low-A Columbia in the South Atlantic League.

Cross played 29 games overall, one fewer than Wallace.

In the short sample that followed college seasons and the draft for both, each demonstrated the offensive potential that caught the attention of the Royals during the draft process.

Cross hit .312 over 109 at-bats, collecting seven doubles, two triples and hitting eight home runs while driving in 25 batters and drawing 24 walks.

Wallace was a .293 hitter over 116 at-bats. He finished his first year in pro ball with eight doubles, three triples, two homers and 17 RBI while walking 15 times.

"It was good to get some time in Columbia and get a feel for the routine in pro ball. Instead of playing three, four games or so in college every week it’s six games a week with every Monday off," Wallace said.

"Getting a chance to experience that before going to instructional league and then spring training, I feel like it was really helpful in setting things up for this season."

Brooks Conrad, preparing for his second season as the manager of the River Bandits, believes the five 2022 draft choices who will make their full-season debuts this season with Quad Cities roster are ready for the Midwest League season and their first games at the high-A level.

"I’ve been impressed with those guys. They’ve shown a lot of confidence and the biggest thing for them is that they’ve had a chance to get ready for this," Conrad said.

"All of the pressure that was there a year ago, their college seasons, the draft and all that goes into wanting to perform and prepare well for that, school, all of that stuff is gone. They can just play ball and from what I’ve seen they are very good at that."

The River Bandits open their 132-game schedule on Friday, hosting South Bend in the first game of a three-game weekend series at 6:30 p.m.

Conrad likes how players like Cross and Wallace have blended in with the experienced players on the Quad Cities roster.

"This team is a little older than the team we had a year ago and the returning guys, while maybe we didn’t win as many games as we wanted to last year, they’ve gained from the experiences they went through and that will only help them now," Conrad said. "I really like what I see with this group.

"We’ve got a little bit of everything." I think we have good potential on offense. We have some power, some guys who will be able to move the ball around."

Conrad said Quad Cities has decent spend and will continue to run when possible and while there may not be a 60-for-60 base stealer like the River Bandits had a year ago in Tyler Tolbert, he likes the potential he sees on the basepaths as well.

"I really like the make-up of the roster we’re starting with across the board," Conrad said.

Cross looks forward to being part of an outfield group that returns three players from last season, Darryl Collins, Juan Carlos Negret and River Town.

"It’s a good group, a lot of talent, and I think we can do some good things," Cross said. "We had a good spring in Arizona and now we’re ready to carry that over to the season."

Wallace likes the versatility he sees in an infield position group that includes returning River Bandits Herard Gonzalez and Enrique Valdez as well as Shervyn Newton, Jack Pineda and Javier Vaz.

Newton was taken by the Royals in the minor-league portion of the Rule V draft after playing in both the Mets and Phillies organization while Pineda and Vaz were 2022 draft picks, Pineda from Baylor and Vaz from Vanderbilt.

"All seven infielders on the team can play," Wallace said. "We’re working together well and I’m excited to see what we can do as we start playing games. We’ve all had a good spring and I think there is a lot of talent here."

Wallace’s brother Paxton, a Wichita State product who began his pro career in the minor leagues with the Angels organization, is on the Quad Cities development roster. The infielder signed with the Royals in November after playing for the independent Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League late last season.

"That’s pretty neat, being here together. It’s something we’ve always talked about," Cayton Wallace said.

The primary objectives for Cross and Wallace begin at the same starting point.

"I want to stay healthy and continue to work and learn," Cross said. "I feel good coming out of spring training and I'm ready to get the season going."

Wallace agrees.

"It’s a different feeling, knowing that a full season is getting started. It’s the next step and staying healthy and competing hard every day, this is what I’ve always wanted," Wallace said. "It’s time to play."