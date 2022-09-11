Town, Bandits win finale in a walk off

River Town broke out a new bat a couple of days ago and likes the way it feels in his hands.

“Seems to have a few hits, feels pretty good. I had a couple hits (Saturday) night, too," Town said Sunday after belting a leadoff homer in the ninth inning that helped the Quad Cities River Bandits rally for a wild 12-11 walk-off win over Peoria in the Midwest League season finale at Modern Woodmen Park.

Town’s second homer of the season tied the game and positioned Quad Cities to earn its eighth walk-off win of the season when Enrique Valdez stroked a one-out single to right to score pinch runner Darryl Collins.

A wild pitch moved Collins to third after Chiefs pitcher Levi Prater followed Town’s homer by walking Dillan Shrum and Parker Bates.

The two-run ninth marked the second time the River Bandits rallied to take the lead after the Chiefs orchestrated a pair of comebacks of their own.

“What a way to end," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “I probably should have expected it. This team has battled to the end all season long, but this was wild, back and forth."

The River Bandits grabbed a 5-0 lead in a first inning that included a two-run homer by Peyton Wilson, a two-run triple by Town and a run-scoring double by Parker Bates.

A sacrifice fly by Herard Gonzalez extended the Quad Cities lead to 6-0 an inning later, but Peoria sent 11 batters to the plate in the third inning and took a 7-6 lead on a triple by Ramon Mendoza.

The Chiefs extended their lead to 8-6 on a leadoff homer by Tommy Jew in the fourth, but the River Bandits tied the game an inning later on a solo homer by Juan Carlos Negret and a run-scoring double by Jack Alexander.

Shrum pushed Quad Cities ahead 10-8 with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, but Peoria countered with a three-run eighth and moved ahead 11-10 on a single by Tyler Reichenborn.

Anderson Paulino retired the Chiefs in order in the top of the ninth before Town drove an 0-1 pitch from Prater over the right field fence.

“He hung a slider on that first pitch and I figured he would come back with it and he did," said Town, who led Quad Cities with a three-hit game. “I was ready."

The blast was among a collection of 29 hits the teams combined for in the season finale, an effort that included six doubles, two triples and six home runs.

Finishing the season with a 54-78 record, including a 28-38 record in the second half, the River Bandits scattered a dozen of those hits from eight spots in the lineup and collected seven of the extra-base hits.

“It’s always good to finish up any season strong and I was able to do that and our team did the same," Town said. “We didn’t win as many games as we would have liked, but this team scrapped, came to play every day."

Conrad appreciated that as much as anything.

“It was a crazy game to end the year with but we’ve had a lot of games like that against Peoria this year, back and forth, so I guess was a fitting conclusion," Conrad said. “A lot of guys had big hits and finished strong, which is what we hoped to see."