Tresh and Tolbert hit three-run home runs to lead River Bandits past Timber Rattlers

Luca Tresh hit a ball into the Mississippi River. Tyler Tolbert hit a ball that barely cleared over the right field fence.

They both counted the same, as both home runs were three-run shots as the Quad Cities River Bandits snapped a three-game losing streak with a 9-6 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Thursday at Modern Woodmen Park.

Tresh's three-run shot was one of two hit in the game for the Bandits catcher, his second coming in the fifth inning that pushed the Bandits lead to 9-5.

"Tolbert's really been coming around, I'm really happy to see him. I put him back in the leadoff spot and he responded awesome tonight," Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "Luca's been doing great all season, really starting to turn it on here."

The Bandits fell in a quick hole when Joe Gray Jr. took the first pitch of the game over the left field fence for a home run.

Wisconsin doubled its lead three batters later when Zavier Warren continued his hot streak with a home run, his third of the series after hitting a pair Wednesday.

But the Bandits didn't take long to respond.

Tolbert led off the bottom of the inning with a single, then stole second base and stole home on a throwing error by the shortstop to cut the lead to 2-1.

River Town tied the game later in the inning on a hard hit ball that bounced out of the glove of Wisconsin second baseman Jose Acosta and was ruled an RBI single to score Tresh. After Cam Williams worked a two-out walk to load the bases, the Timber Rattlers pulled starter Justin Jarvis and Joey Matulovich got out of the jam.

Tresh then gave the Bandits the lead in the next inning with his first home run of the night, depositing a ball into the river for a three-run shot that put Quad Cities up 5-2.

"That was huge, the offense was outstanding tonight, responded really well after that first inning and put up a bunch of runs," Conrad said.

One inning later, Tolbert followed suit with his opposite field shot to give the Bandits an 8-2 lead.

As in Wednesday's night game, when the Bandits tried to rally back from an 8-1 deficit, Thursday night the Timber Rattlers tried to do the same, scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Alex Hall to cut the lead to 8-5.

Conrad elected to leave starter Adrian Alcantara in to get out of the fifth inning and collect his fifth win of the season.

"He barely made it through but he got it," Conrad said. "I think (a win) means a lot. A lot of times we've got guys on pitch counts and things like that and it hurts to take them out in certain situations where they maybe have that chance to get the win. Today was an opportunity and he had a couple more batters to get it done and he did it and it's always great to see that."

Tresh responded with his second home run of the night to pad the lead to 9-5, more than enough for Bandits pitchers, limiting Wisconsin to one run over the last four innings.

The Bandits stole seven bases on the night, a season high for the team, and a product of going against a Wisconsin team that's scored 22 runs in the first three games of the series.

"Most of the time that's what we do like to do early in the game, get those bags and get guys moving around," Conrad said. "That's a club that's really been swinging the bat and they did again tonight. We've had some high-scoring games against that club so you've got to try and put up as many as you can. But the normal mindset is always to look for that extra 90 on the base and look for those stolen bases."

Kasey Kalich worked a scoreless ninth inning for his eighth save of the season, and fifth in the last six opportunities in the second half of the season.

"He's got that closer mentality where he's not afraid of the moment and he wants it," Conrad said. "I could tell that from the first day that he came in here and even he had some struggles at the beginning of the year but I knew, he's that guy I'm going to end up wanting at the end of the game."