Twelve-run first inning lifts Bandits

Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a double, part of a collection of seven extra-base hits in the inning by the 16 Quad Cities batters to step into the box before Means flew out to end the River Bandits’ most productive inning of the season.

A run-scoring single by Michael Massey preceded Cole’s sixth home run of the season, a no-doubt three-run shot to right-center.

Guzman followed with a two-run triple that extended the Quad Cities lead to 7-0, preceding Loftin’s two-run homer and a three-run blast to right by Michael Massey.

"I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an inning like that," River Bandits manager Chris Widger said. "Sometimes, you see one with walks, errors, that type of thing, but this was a case where everything was hard hits and it just kept going."

Widger said the approach he saw from one batter to the next was what impressed him the most with the effort.

"I liked the aggressiveness of the hitters in the zone, the way they were swinging at strikes, making the type of contact they were making," Widger said. "We couldn’t have asked for a better start."

As Quad Cities was piling up hits, Asa Lacy was working on collecting strikeouts.