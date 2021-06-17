Twelve-run first inning lifts Bandits

It was over almost before it started Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
The Quad Cities River Bandits scored 12 runs and clubbed an equal number of hits in the bottom of the first inning of a 13-3 High-A Central League rout of Wisconsin.
By the time Jake Means slapped a single to into center after an Eric Cole home run had given Quad Cities a 5-0 lead, Timber Rattlers starting pitcher Justin Jarvis looked toward catcher Kekai Rios, shook his head and threw both hands skyward.
It was that kind of inning for Jarvis and reliever John LaRossa, who entered 11 batters into the game and promptly watched Nick Loftin launch a two-run home run over the wall in left-center.
“At that point, you’re just looking to keep it going," Loftin said. “I was trying to find a pitch to drive, something high and in my zone and I was able to get the pitch I wanted."
Jarvis endured the roughest of rough starts.
Six of the first seven batters he faced collected hits, an onslaught Jeison Guzman started when he opened the River Bandits’ half of the first by driving a double over the head of center fielder Carlos Rodriguez.
Guzman came around to score the game’s first run on an error that followed a single by Loftin.
Vinnie Pasquantino followed with a double, part of a collection of seven extra-base hits in the inning by the 16 Quad Cities batters to step into the box before Means flew out to end the River Bandits’ most productive inning of the season.
A run-scoring single by Michael Massey preceded Cole’s sixth home run of the season, a no-doubt three-run shot to right-center.
Guzman followed with a two-run triple that extended the Quad Cities lead to 7-0, preceding Loftin’s two-run homer and a three-run blast to right by Michael Massey.
"I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an inning like that," River Bandits manager Chris Widger said. "Sometimes, you see one with walks, errors, that type of thing, but this was a case where everything was hard hits and it just kept going."
Widger said the approach he saw from one batter to the next was what impressed him the most with the effort.
"I liked the aggressiveness of the hitters in the zone, the way they were swinging at strikes, making the type of contact they were making," Widger said. "We couldn’t have asked for a better start."
As Quad Cities was piling up hits, Asa Lacy was working on collecting strikeouts.
The first of four River Bandits pitchers who crafted a two-hit victory that moved Quad Cities to a season-best 12 games over .500 at 25-13, Lacy struck out seven batters, walked four and gave up only a one-out single in the fourth to Chad McClanahan during his four-inning start.
The win was credited to Peyton Gray, who finished off the second 17-strikeout performance by River Bandits pitchers in three games by striking out six batters over the final 2.2 innings.
Gray did not allow a hit or walk a batter to earn his first win of the season.
The Timber Rattlers broke up the shutout with three runs in the top of the seventh off of Noah Murdock, scoring one run on a wild pitch and a pair when Je’Von Ward reached on an error.
Quad Cities regained a 10-run margin in the bottom half of the inning, which Guzman opened with his third extra-base hit of the game.
After reaching on a double, Guzman came around to score on a groundout by Pasquantino.
"Even when you get off to a lead like that, you just keep working to put together good at-bats," Loftin said. "We continued to hit some balls hard, do some good things which is what you hope for."
Wisconsin reliever Evan Reifert, a former Wilton prep who signed with the Brewers as a free agent last summer, worked 2.2 shutout innings of relief for the Timber Rattlers.
Reifert entered the game in the bottom of the fourth, struck out four batters and walked four while not allowing a base hit.