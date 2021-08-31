Two big innings batter Bandits

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two big innings did in the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday evening as they dropped a 12-2 High-A Central League decision to Western Division rival Cedar Rapids at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The hosting Kernels (57-46) scored five times in the fourth off QC starting pitcher A.J. Block to take control and then added a seven-spot in the sixth off relievers CJ Eldred and Ruben Ramirez to blow open the contest and drop the division-leading Bandits to 67-34.
In the bottom of the fourth, Cedar Rapids took control, combining four hits, a hit batter and an error to score five times. Aaron Sabato delivered an RBI double, Michael Helman had an RBI single and Seth Gray drove in two more with another single off starting pitcher A.J. Block (L, 3-5).
QC had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of that frame when John Rave delivered a two-out single to score Tucker Bradley, who opened the frame with a single and moved up on Nick Loftin's sacrifice bunt. Those were two of QC's five hits for the game. Loftin drove in QC's other run.
Homers by Edouard Julien and Alex Isola were the big blows for the Kernels in the sixth.
Roster additions: Quad Cities made a pair of roster moves prior to the start of the six-game series against the Kernels on Tuesday.
Catcher Kale Emshoff joined the River Bandits from low-A Columbia and outfielder Parker Bates was added to the roster from the Royals' team in the Arizona Complex League.
Emshoff, who signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in June, 2020, following his college career at Arkansas-Little Rock, was hitting .273 with 14 doubles, one triple and 10 home runs through 55 games in the Low-A East League.
Bates is the first player from the 2021 draft to reach the River Bandits. A ninth-round pick of the Royals from Louisiana Tech, he was batting .321 through 10 games for Kansas City's rookie-level team in Arizona.
The additions leave Quad Cities with 28 players on the active roster.