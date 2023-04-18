One good pitch led to another Tuesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Pitchers Mason Barnett, Emilio Marquez, Brandon Johnson and Anderson Paulino combined on a two-hit shutout, sending Quad Cities to its fourth straight Midwest League victory with a 2-0 win over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.

The shutout was the first of the season for the River Bandits, who moved to 4-5 with their first home win of the season.

“All four of those guys did a good job, giving up two hits, that’s a good night across the board," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

The River Bandits scratched single runs across in the seventh and eighth innings in a game which saw pitchers from each team fan 13 batters.

Quad Cities bunched together four of its eight hits in a 1.1-inning stretch off of Timber Rattlers reliever Luis Ayala.

Brothers Paxton and Cayden Wallace scored the River Bandits’ runs.

Paxton Wallace, who joined Gavin Cross in collecting two hits apiece for Quad Cities, doubled to right with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, reached third on single by David Hollie and scored when Ayala sent a wild pitch to the screen.

In the eighth, Wallace led off by driving a single to center. He advanced on a ground out by Carter Jensen and doubled the River Bandits’ lead when Juan Carlos Negret drove a single up the middle.

“That was a big hit by Negret. To put another run up late like that, it changed everything," Conrad said. “It made a big difference in a game like that."

The River Bandits’ Barnett and Timber Rattlers starter Russell Smith did not give hitters too much to work with in the game.

Barnett struck out seven batters, walked four and allowed one hit over a five-inning start while Smith surrendered one hit while striking out five and walking three batters in four innings of work.

Conrad found a lot to like in Barnett’s second outing of the season.

“He looked good and the thing I really liked was the way he made adjustments quickly when he needed to make them," Conrad said. “He made those adjustments quickly and it worked for him."

Marquez retired all six batters he faced and earned his first win of the season, striking out the side in the sixth inning and striking out a fourth batter to conclude the seventh.

“It was a good bounce back for him. He gave up a couple of runs on a hit at Cedar Rapids, but he’s a competitor and I knew he would come back like he showed," Marquez said. “He was sharp."

Conrad liked the way Johnson and Paulino finished things off.

Johnson worked around a two-out double by Robert Moore and a walk in eighth, keeping Quad Cities in front 1-0 with an inning-ending strikeout and Paulino gave up a one-out walk in the ninth before Alex Hall hit into a game-ending double play.

The only batters to hit off of starting pitchers Tuesday were a pair of first-round selections in the 2022 draft.

Neither team managed a hit until Cross drove a two-out double into right in the bottom of third inning for Quad Cities.

Wisconsin collected the only hit it mustered in five innings off of Barnett in the top of the fifth inning when Eric Brown Jr. singled to left with two outs.