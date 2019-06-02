BURLINGTON, Iowa — For the second straight night, the Quad-Cities River Bandits limited the Burlington Bees to two hits but it wasn't enough as the Bees grabbed a 2-1 win Sunday at Community Field.
The Bees scored two unearned runs in the seventh inning to grab the win. Julio Robaina retired the first two batters of the inning but then walked the bases loaded in his full-season debut.
Jordyn Adams hit a ground ball to Jeremy Pena but Pena's throw pulled David Hensley off the bag at first to tie the game. A wild pitch to the next batter brought in the go-ahead run.
Robaina finished with four strikeouts in two innings of work.
The River Bandits took a lead on an unearned run in the third inning. Carlos Machado reached on an error, then Ross Adolph was walked and Austin Dennis was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Pena drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Machado was 2 for 3 in the game to lead the Quad-Cities offense, which was held to four hits by Burlington pitchers.
Austin Hansen worked six scoreless innings for the Bandits, extending his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 33.2 innings and Pena added a single in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.
Clinton edges Kane County: Sean Reynolds hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, scoring Jerar Encarnacion and lifting Clinton t a 2-1 win over Kane County at NelsonCorp Field.
The run came after Kane County tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Buddy Kennedy that scored Alek Thomas in the top of the inning.
Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Zach Scott, scoring Thomas Jones.
That was all the offense both teams mustered as Alberto Guerrero pitched seven innings for Clinton, scattering three hits, walking four and striking out seven.
Zach Wolf (2-1) earned the win after blowing the save in the eighth, while Alex Vesia earned his second save of the season.
Justin Lewis pitched 5⅔ innings for Kane County, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out six while Chester Pimentel (2-5) was hit with the loss.