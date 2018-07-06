An investment in flood protection at Modern Woodmen Park does more than allow Quad-Cities River Bandits games to be played when the adjacent Mississippi River overflows its banks.
It preserves a riverfront stadium that has been a centerpiece in downtown Davenport since 1931 and keeps minor-league baseball alive in a community which fielded its first professional baseball team in 1879.
“Without the ability to protect the facility from flooding and play here whenever the river does flood, we couldn’t exist,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said, pointing out that waivers once granted to allow teams to play in makeshift facilities are no longer granted by minor-league baseball officials.
During the 1993 season and again in 2001, River Bandits games were played on diamonds elsewhere in the Quad-Cities after flooding left what was then known as John O’Donnell Stadium unplayable.
“Over the past 25 years, major-league teams have become more demanding in the requirements placed on minor-league clubs. Moving games to a high school field or something of that ilk — that wouldn’t be allowed anymore,’’ Heller said.
That hasn’t been an issue in the Quad-Cities since the City of Davenport completed a $13.8 million renovation of its riverfront stadium in 2004, a project that included $2.1 million in flood protection designed with the help of Muscatine-based Stanley Consultants.
The solution to solving the decades-old problem was multifaceted.
An earthen berm now sits beyond the outfield fences, providing fans with additional areas to watch games while quietly serving as a natural barrier to the neighboring Mississippi.
It is connected to an 800-foot removable floodwall which rings the remainder of the stadium, consisting of stackable aluminum panels measuring 10 feet in length, 8 inches in height and 4 inches in width.
The panels fit between 10-foot vertical aluminum columns bolted into stainless steel baseplates.
When the river rises high enough, the dry inside of the stadium is connected by a removable bridge to an elevated sidewalk that runs along Gaines Street to River Drive. As needed, an additional elevated walk can be installed to ensure access to the facility.
The entire walkway and a portable ramp that moves spectators down to the dry plaza area in front of the stadium are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Midwest League games have been played in front of thousands of fans who have used the walkway to access a water-surrounded stadium for games, including a crowd of 6,371 on July 4, 2014.
Collectively, the protection system has turned occasional in-season floods into more of a nuisance than anything and have eliminated repeated costly clean-ups and rebuilds of the playing surface.
“It works so well we almost take it for granted, but it was so well designed, so well thought out,’’ River Bandits general manager Andrew Chesser said. “The City of Davenport does a great job of putting the portable pieces in place as needed. It’s a cooperative effort that has preserved a great ballpark.’’