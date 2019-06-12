Clinton starter Chris Vallimont rebounded from giving up two first inning runs to shut down the Peoria Chiefs from there in a 3-2 Clinton win on Wednesday.
Vallimont (4-4) struck out seven and walked just one over six innings of work, and relievers Tyler Mitzel and Zach Wolf took over from there, holding the Chiefs hitless over the final three innings.
As he has much of the season, Jerar Encarnacion supplied much of the night's offense. The Clinton star fell a triple short of the cycle on a 3-4 night.
Encarnacion's solo home run to lead off the second got the LumberKings on the board, but it seemed as if the Peoria starter Alvaro Seijas would escape further damage as he followed by striking out Sean Reynolds and Bubba Hollins.
Wildness doomed Seijas, however, he hit Davis Bradshaw, setting up a two-out RBI double by Thomas Jones, who advanced to third on a throwing error on the play.
Jones then scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Seijas (4-5).
The win pulls the LumberKings to within a game of .500 at 32-33.
River Bandits postponed: The Quad-Cities River Bandits Wednesday game in Beloit was postponed because of rain.
The team's will play a doubleheader Thursday with Game 1 starting at 5 p.m.
The River Bandits return home on Friday to start a series against Wisconsin.