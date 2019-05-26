Chris Vallimont's encore following seven innings of no-hit work last Tuesday at Beloit was nearly every bit as impressive Sunday.
The Clinton right hander matched his effort against the Snappers by striking out nine Burlington batters while allowing one hit over six innings to send the LumberKings on their way to a 3-2 Midwest League victory on Sunday.
Vallimont did not factor into the decision, but did not allow a Bees batter to reach the fifth inning when Spencer Griffin got on base on an error and scored on a Connor Fitzsimons RBI single.
Clinton tied the game in the bottom of the fifth as Marcos Rivera doubled to score Davis Bradshaw, who had reached on a two-out walk.
The LumberKings moved ahead to stay in the seventh, taking advantage of a pair of inning-opening walks. Thomas Jones singled the go-ahead run in and a second run scored when Rivera reached on an error.
Burlington pulled within a run in the ninth when Griffin tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly, but Elkin Alcala retired the next two batters he faced to earn his first save of the season.
Nathan Alexander earned the win, improving to 3-1 while combining with Vallimont and Alcala on the three-hit win.