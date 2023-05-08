Wherever and whenever, Javier Vaz is ready and willing.

While second baseball has been his most common spot on the field this season for the Quad Cities River Bandits, Vaz has played left field and is open to taking on other assignments as needed.

“I’m willing to go wherever I can go to help the team,’’ Vaz said. “Second base, left, center, right, third base, I love this game and I want to be on the field as much as I can. I want to be out there defending at a high level. I’m a gamer.’’

A player who gives a manager options as he fills out his lineup card, Vaz embraces the opportunity to be a utility player.

It’s something that has been a part of his game since junior college, where the Huntsville, Ala., native was a teammate at LSU-Eunice with current Quad Cities teammate River Town.

After playing shortstop in high school, Vaz lined up in the infield his freshman year of college before sampling life as an outfielder his sophomore season at the tradition-rich Louisiana junior college.

“The coaches asked me if I would try the outfield to help strengthen the offensive lineup and I was open to it. Anything to help make the team better and I found out once I got out there that I could play it well,’’ Vaz said.

That created opportunities that followed Vaz to Vanderbilt.

He played three games in the infield during his two seasons there and spent the rest of his time as an outfielder.

But getting to that point with Commodores taught Vaz about more than the significance of getting a good read off the bat and having a strong first step.

He learned patience.

Vaz didn’t making multiple plate appearances in a game during his junior season until a May 28 match-up against Ole Miss.

He scored his first run and had his first in against Southeastern Conference competition that day, earning more opportunities and ultimately working his way into the lineup just in time to be a part of it during the 2021 College World Series.

Vaz made just 11 starts that season, in the lineup for the final nine games of the season including all seven in the College World Series.

“That first year at Vanderbilt, I didn’t let it go to waste. Early on, I wasn’t playing but I made sure I showed up ready to work every day,’’ Vaz said. “I learned how to be patient and I developed a work ethic that included an attention to detail that makes a difference to this day.’’

It made a difference then as well.

Vaz scored the tying run against Ole Miss in the SEC tourney to help set Vanderbilt up for a walk-off win and he crossed home in each of the Commodores’ two wins against East Carolina in the NCAA super regional.

He followed a run-saving catch earlier in the game by beginning a ninth-inning rally against Stanford in the College World Series by reaching base on a two-out, six-pitch walk before coming around to score the tying run in a 5-4 win that kept Vanderbilt alive on its way to the championship series.

“It was an incredible experience. To be on that stage, I was shaking when I walked onto the field for batting practice before we played our first game there,’’ Vaz said. “From where that season started to where it ended, it meant that much.’’

The Royals organization provided Vaz with that next opportunity, selecting him in the 15th round of the 2022 draft.

He had an idea Kansas City was interested, having had plenty of contact with Royals area scout Will Howard in the months leading up to the draft.

“The Royals and Braves were the two teams I spent a lot of time talking with. You never know how things will work out. I felt like I could go anywhere from the fifth to 20th rounds and honestly, it didn’t matter to me. All I wanted was an opportunity,’’ Vaz said.

After signing with Kansas City, Vaz hit .259 a year ago while playing the last 27 of his 29 games with low-A Columbia.

Vaz is currently hitting .283 through 14 games with Quad Cities, an average that has risen to .359 in the nine games he has played since returning from a stint on injury list on April 25 at Lansing.

He has hit safely in every game he has played since that time for the River Bandits.

“After last season, I’ve concentrated on strength and the physical aspect of the game and just being who I am,’’ Vaz said. “My job is to get on base and be a run scorer, that’s what I do and that’s the approach I have that will help our team.’’