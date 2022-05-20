Walk-off homer gives Dayton sweep

DAYTON, Ohio — A three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning denied the Quad Cities River Bandits the chance to split a doubleheader Friday night.

Dayton's Justice Thomas sent a ball over the center field wall at Day Air Field, a walk off blast that forced Quad Cities to stomach a 5-3 Midwest League loss after losing the opener 7-1.

Thompson's first home run of the season came on a 1-0 pitch from Caden Monke after pinch hitter Garrett Wolforth reached on a leadoff walk and advanced on a two-out single by Elly De La Cruz.

The late rally came after the River Bandits overcame a 2-0 deficit after five innings to take a 3-2 lead on a run-scoring single by Morgan McCullough in the top of the seventh inning.

Dragons starter Connor Phillips, selected by Seattle with the 64th overall pick in the 2020 draft, struck out 13 batters and allowed four hits during a six-inning start but left a 2-2 game.

Quad Cities tied the game in the top of the sixth on a two-run single by Tyler Gentry that scored Tyler Tolbert and Diego Hernandez.

Tolbert had reached on a one-out triple and Hernandez was hit by a pitch before Gentry's two-run single to right.

In the opener, Dayton scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings to add to a lead it took on a first-inning home run by Jose Torres.

Gentry hit his third home run of the season to pull the River Bandits within 4-1 midway through the fourth inning, but a Nick Quintana homer followed by run-scoring force out by Matheu Nelson and an RBI single by Alex McGarry left the Dragons with a comfortable lead.

Charlie Neuweiler took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings before Patrick Halligan gave Quad Cities 2.1 innings of scoreless one-hit relief.

Pitcher Noah Cameron was added to the roster prior to the doubleheader.

A seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft from Central Arkansas, the 6-foot-3 left-hander joins Quad Cities from low-A Columbia.

He was 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA in seven starts in the Carolina League, striking out 39 batters and walking nine over 29 innings of work.

