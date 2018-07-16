Ten walks came back to haunt Quad-Cities pitchers in a 6-5 Midwest League loss Monday at Bowling Green.
Quad-Cities pitchers walked at least one batter in each inning of the deciding game of the three-game series and three of those led to runs for the Hot Rods.
A two-run double by Carl Chester in the eighth inning decided the game, wiping out a 5-4 lead the River Bandits had taken two innings earlier on a leadoff home run by Chandler Taylor that preceded a Michael Papierski single which scored David Hensley, who had walked.
Quad-Cities scored the game's first run in the second inning, leading off with a double and scoring on an error which followed a grounder to the hole by Hensley.
Bowling Green answered with two runs on a Vidal Brujan single in the bottom half of the second.
The River Bandits regained a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Hensley split the gap in right center with a double that scored Seth Beer and Taylor. Beer had opened the inning with a double before Taylor reached on a walk.
But, the Hot Rods scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning, tying the game on a bases-loaded walk by Enoli Paredes before moving back in front 4-3 on a sacrifice fly by Chester.