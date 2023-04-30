LANSING, Mich. -- A grand slam by Cayden Wallace wasn't enough Sunday to help the Quad Cities River Bandits sweep a doubleheader at Lansing.

After winning a 6-2 game against the Lugnuts in the opener of the Midwest League doubleheader at Jackson Field, Wallace cleared loaded bases in the top of the third inning of the nightcap but that was all of the scoring Quad Cities managed in a 6-4 loss.

The two-out homer to center field, the third home run of the season by the River Bandits' third baseman, came after Jack Alexander, Jack Pineda and River Town all singled to load the bases and gave Quad Cities a short-lived 4-3 lead.

Lansing moved ahead to stay in a three-run fifth which saw the Lugnuts tie the game when Alexander Campos scored on a wild pitch by Eric Cerantola and move ahead to stay on a two-run triple by Jonny Butler.

Wallace found himself at bat with the bases loaded again in the top of the seventh after Paxton Wallace, Pineda and Town each reached on walks issued by Lugnuts reliever Jorge Juan.

Lansing went to the bullpen and John Beller delivered, getting Wallace to ground into a game-ending double play on a 1-1 pitch.

In the opener, a four-run fourth inning pushed Quad Cities ahead to stay in what had been a 1-1 game.

Carter Jensen gave the River Bandits a lead when he scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Darryl Collins.

An error on play left the bases loaded and a balk scored Juan Carlos Negret to extend the River Bandits' lead to 3-1.

A throwing error by Danny Bautista following fielder's choice by Pineda scored Town and Collins with the final two runs of the inning.

A two-run homer by Daniel Susac cut the River Bandits' lead to 5-2 in the bottom half of the inning, but Collins followed with an RBI double to right in the sixth.

Wander Arias earned the win in relief for Quad Cities, teaming with Marcus Barnett and Anderson Paulino to strike out nine in a five-hit victory.

Following an off-day Monday, the River Bandits open a six-game series at Great Lakes with a 10 a.m. game on Tuesday.