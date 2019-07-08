GENEVA, Ill. — Jake Walters held Kane County scoreless for nearly seven innings and Clinton held on from there to claim a 4-2 victory over the Cougars on Monday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.
Walters allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings, recording seven strikeouts, to claim his first victory of the season in his eighth start.
He then gave way to Raul Brito, who allowed two runs to start the eighth inning. Elkin Alcala came on to retire six straight Kane County batters for his third save.
The LumberKings (45-42) opened an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Thomas Jones tripled in a run, then came across on a single by Marcos Rivera.
Clinton added single runs in the third and fifth innings on a sacrifice fly by Bubba Hollins and a double by Peyton Burdick.