Way throws eight no-hit innings in Bandits win

BELOIT, Wis. — Beck Way, making his sixth start for the Quad Cities River Bandits, threw eight no-hit innings and racked up 10 strikeouts in the Bandits’ 5-1 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday.

The 23-year-old right hander, acquired from the New York Yankees in the Andrew Benintendi trade, didn’t get a chance to come out for the ninth after throwing 108 pitches through eight innings.

Way got into trouble in both the seventh and eighth with walks, but escaped both innings. A double play ended the threat in the seventh and a pop out got Way out of the eighth with runners on the corners.

Saturday’s outing was Way’s (3-3) longest of the season and the longest with the River Bandits by two full innings.

Anderson Paulino replaced Way in the ninth and lost the no-hit bid on the first pitch of the inning.

The River Bandits took an early lead when Darryl Collins tripled on a line drive to right in the fourth inning. Collins came home on a sac fly by Juan Carlos Negret on the next at-bat. That was the only run Quad Cities got off of Beloit starter Gabe Bierman (1-1) in six innings.

Collins had two of the River Bandits’ six hits on the night.

Way had no trouble setting down Sky Carp hitters through the first six innings with eight strikeouts. The Royals’ No. 11 prospect didn’t allow a runner to reach second until the sixth because of a wild pitch after a two-out walk.

Quad Cities extended its lead in the seventh after loading the bases with one out. Parker Bates swung at the first pitch and grounded into a force out, but Negret scored from third to make it 2-0 after singling to begin the inning.

Cam Williams drove home two insurance runs later in the inning with runners on first and third with a double to deep left. Both runners scored to make it 4-0 after seven.

The River Bandits added one more run in the eighth after a throwing error by Beloit’s first baseman, Zach Zubia, allowed Herard Gonzalez to score from third.

Chandler Champlain will start for the River Bandits in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.