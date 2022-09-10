 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MWL | CHIEFS 4, RIVER BANDITS 3

Wild pitch aids Chiefs past River Bandits

  Updated
  • 0
bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

Peoria scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top half of the eighth inning Saturday night to beat Quad Cities 4-3 in a Class A Midwest League game at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Chiefs took the lead twice earlier in the game, but the River Bandits responded each time.

Quad Cities didn't have an answer the third time.

Mack Chambers scored when Harrison Beethe's pitch got away with two outs in the eighth inning. Quad Cities did get a one-out double from Dillan Shrum in the bottom half of the frame, but he was left stranded.

Peoria's Nick Trogrlic-Iverson kept the Quad Cities offense in check. He pitched five innings, surrendered just one hit and struck out five to record the win.

The Chiefs finished with 10 hits in the game, including three apiece from Noah Mendlinger and Osvaldo Tovalin.

People are also reading…

Juan Carlos Negret smacked his 17th home run of the season for the River Bandits in the third inning to square the game at 3. Tyler Tolbert and River Town each had two hits for the River Bandits.

Beethe was saddled with the loss.

Anthony Simonelli was sharp in relief for the River Bandits. He worked three innings, didn't allow a run and struck out seven.

The teams conclude the 2022 season with a 1 p.m. start Sunday afternoon.

