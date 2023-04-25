LANSING, Mich. — After rallying from a 5-0 deficit to send the game into extra innings Tuesday, the Quad Cities River Bandits dropped a 6-5 contest at Lansing.

A wild pitch by Parker Harm in the bottom of the 10th inning decided the Midwest League game at Jackson Field, where Lazaro Armenteros scored on a bases-loaded wild pitch.

Armenteros began the inning on second base before Quad Cities opted to intentionally walk Daniel Susac.

Jonny Butler drew a walk to fill the bases before Harm's wild pitch on an 0-1 count brought the winning run home in the opening game of a six-game series.

A pair of eighth-inning homers by the River Bandits forced the extra inning, erasing the 5-0 lead the Lugnuts had opened on a run-scoring single by Susac in the bottom of the seventh.

Cayden Wallace's second home run of the season put Quad Cities on the board in the eighth.

The first batter to face reliever Brock Whittlesley, his line drive homer to left scored Javier Vaz after he had reached on his team-leading third hit of the game.

Whittlesly walked the next two batters he faced, Gavin Cross and Carter Jensen, before Juan Carlos Negret followed with a game-tying three-run homer to left.

Negret's third home run of the season erased the remnants of a lead Lansing had held since the first inning when Armenteros swatted a two-run homer off of River Bandits starter Tyson Guerrero.

Danny Bautista extended the Lugnuts' lead with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the sixth before Susac drove home Lansing's fifth run with a seventh-inning single.

Prior to Tuesday's game, the River Bandits made roster moves involving five players.

Infielders Vaz and Herard Gonzalez were activated off of the injured list, catcher Kale Emshoff was placed on the seven-day injured list, outfielder David Hollie was reassigned to low-A Columbia and pitcher Adam Lukas was released.

Emshoff was injured during Sunday's win over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park. Hollie's move comes after outfielder Darryl Collins was activated over the weekend from the injured list.