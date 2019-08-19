GENEVA, Ill. — Kane County scored five of its eight runs without even attempting to hit the ball as it rolled to an 8-4 victory over the Clinton LumberKings on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.
The Cougars scored three runs on wild pitches, another on a bases-loaded walk and another on an errant pickoff throw on their way to improving their season record to 71-54.
Clinton took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning on a two-run single by Davis Bradshaw before things fell apart.
Kane County tied it in the bottom of the inning on catcher Will Banfield’s throwing error and a wild pitch by starting pitcher Remey Reed.
Nick Dalesandro singled in the go-ahead run for the Cougars in the sixth and they added three more runs in the seventh on a wild pitch by Cam Laird, a walk by Blaze Alexander and another Laird wild pitch.