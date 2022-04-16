Williams homer among Bandits few bright spots

Cam Williams made his first hit of the season count Saturday night.

After an 0-for-17 start at the plate to open the season, the Quad Cities infielder belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, one of few bright spots in the River Bandits’ 10-2 Midwest League loss to Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park.

Williams’ hit was just the fifth of sixth in the game for Quad Cities, which struck out 16 times against a collection of three Kernels pitchers.

"Tough night overall, but there’s nothing better for Williams than taking that first knock of the season out of the park," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "The guys were excited for him. It was good to see, something for him to build on."

Cedar Rapids starter Sawyer Gipson-Long handcuffed the River Bandits early, striking out nine and allowing just three singles during a walk-free five-inning start.

"Their pitchers threw it well. We just didn’t get much going," Conrad said.

Quad Cities pitchers retired the Kernels in order just once, in the eighth inning.

Cedar Rapids pushed runs across in five of the first six innings to build a 9-0 lead on its way to its third win in five games of a six-game series which ends Sunday.

"They swung the bats well. It was definitely not our best performance of the year, but that’s a good hitting team and they didn’t let up," Conrad said.

"Even late, I felt like (Ruben) Ramirez threw the ball well, but they got to him for a run in the ninth. Just a tough night against a good hitting team."

Five of the seven runs the Kernels scored during the first four innings were a byproduct of three early-inning homers by Cedar Rapids.

All three came off of Quad Cities starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero, and the first left Quad Cities in a 3-0 hole before the first out of the game was recorded.

Aaron Sabato cleared the fence in left in the top of the first, a three-run shot that preceded a pair of leadoff homers in the second and fourth innings by Jair Camargo.

Part of a four-hit game by Camargo, his second-inning blast to center extended the Kernels’ lead to 4-0 and he added to a 5-0 lead when he opened the fourth inning with a homer to left-center.

When the Kernels weren’t adding their lead with the long ball, they were using four other extra-base hits to expand a lead which reached 9-0 after six innings.

A two-out triple by Jeferson Morales in the third and a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning allowed Cedar Rapids to build the insurmountable lead.

The Kernels pushed a final run across in the ninth on a bases-loaded two-out single by Anthony Prato, one of five Cedar Rapids batters with multiple hits in the game.

The River Bandits threatened in the final inning as well, using a leadoff double by Kale Emshoff and loading the bases before Morgan McCullough flew out to deep center to end the game.

