Wilson off to fast start with River Bandits

There was a chill in the air when Peyton Wilson traded the 90-degree Arizona heat for unusually cold late-April temperatures in the Midwest League last week.

But, Wilson did join the Quad Cities River Bandits last week swinging a hot bat.

He recorded extra-base hits in each of his first three games with Quad Cities and is off to a .278 start at the plate through five games with the River Bandits.

“It just feels good to get going,’’ Wilson said.

The start of the season was delayed a bit for Wilson after he suffered a slight hamstring injury during the final days of spring training, prompting an extended stay at the Kansas City Royals’ spring training complex before joining Quad Cities.

“It wasn’t anything major, just tweaked it the day before we were supposed to head out and they wanted to play it safe and make sure I was at 100 percent before they sent me out,’’ Wilson said. “I feel great.’’

Mostly, the Royals’ second-round selection in the 2021 draft feels good about finally getting the chance to start his first full-season assignment in the Royals organization.

That time arrived last Tuesday and in the games since Wilson’s versatility has already been on display during his opening week of the season.

He has played second base and spent a windy night in center field during his initial games with the River Bandits, handling whatever came his way as part of a defense which ranks as the best in the Midwest League.

“I’m good with wherever I’m needed,’’ Wilson said. “I’m used to moving around a bit. I’m probably a little more comfortable at second, I have more experience there, but honestly, infield or outfield, I just roll with it and put what I have into the game.’’

Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad led the Columbia (S.C.) team Wilson played for late last season at the low-A level and likes what Wilson brings to the lineup.

“He can help us a lot of ways. He has some pop with his bat and he can play a couple of positions,’’ Conrad said. “We’re glad he’s here.’’

Wilson split time as a catcher, infielder and outfielder during his college career at Alabama, the only place the Hoover, Ala., native ever truly wanted to play coming out of high school.

“I grew up watching Alabama football, Alabama baseball, going to games almost every week as a kid. It didn’t take a lot convincing when they offered me,’’ Wilson said. “I committed when I was a sophomore in high school. There wasn’t any need to look anywhere else.’’

Baseball and Alabama athletics have been part of Wilson’s fabric throughout his life.

His father, Parker, was a 21st-round draft pick of Boston in 1980 and spent three years playing the left side of the infield in the Red Sox farm system.

Wilson has two brothers who played for the Crimson Tide.

John Parker Wilson was a three-year starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide from 2006-08 and currently works as an analyst on Alabama football radio broadcasts and Ross Wilson was a 10th-round pick of the Chicago White Sox in 2010 following his college career with the Tide.

“They’re my biggest fans and we talk all the time,’’ Wilson said. “Growing up, I saw how hard they worked and that’s something I’ve taken from them. You have to keep working if you want to get anywhere in this game and that’s always been the approach I’ve taken.’’

Wilson earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors at Alabama in 2021, earning a spot on the conference’s all-newcomer team after batting .290 and starting in all 58 games the Tide played that season.

He had hit .333 in 12 games for Alabama during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, but Wilson believes it was what transpired between that year and the following spring that truly made a difference in his career.

With the college season shortened because of COVID-19 and most summer college leagues canceled that year, it took Wilson some work to find a summer opportunity in 2020.

An organization Wilson had played for in high school put together an informal summer league, setting up four teams that played games twice a week in Merdian, Miss., about an hour drive from Tuscaloosa.

“If not for that league, I don’t believe I’m here today,’’ Wilson said. “Scouts came and watched our games there — there weren’t any other games going on — and it put me on their map. It really put me in a good position heading into the next season at Alabama.’’

After being taken with the 66th overall pick in last year’s draft, Wilson made his pro debut last summer.

He played in 12 rookie-level games in the Arizona Complex League before earning a late-season promotion to Columbia, where he accomplished more than hitting .231 in 11 late-season games at the low-A level.

“It was just a couple of weeks there but it was huge for me,’’ Wilson said. “It gave me a taste of everyday life in the minors and gave me a chance to experience it all and heading into this season, that was big.’’

That prepared him to compete for Quad Cities now and a season when Wilson expects growth.

His objectives include working to continue to play solid defense and develop more control within his at-bats.

“I really see this as a year where I’ll have a chance to learn a lot and grow as a player,’’ Wilson said. “I’ve been looking forward to my first full season. There are good coaches here and I want to learn as much as I can from them. I’m excited to finally get the season started and see what I can do with it.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.