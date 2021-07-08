Wilton native helps shut down Bandits

APPLETON, Wis. — Evan Reifert shut down his hometown team Thursday as the Wilton High School graduate's 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief helped lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 4-1 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The Bandits managed only two hits against Wisconsin pitchers, scoring their only run on one of them, a solo home run from Logan Porter, his third of the season, off Wisconsin starter Carlos Luna.

It was the only hit Luna, who sports a 0.92 ERA on the season, allowed in 5 2/3 innings of work before giving way to Reifert, who struck out four.

While the Timber Rattlers managed only five hits of their own, wildness cost Quad Cities starter Asa Lacy.

The fourth pick in the 2020 draft walked five and hit two, and the extra base runners help stake Wisconsin to an early lead.

Lacy hit David Hamilton leading off the bottom of the first inning and then walked Hayden Cantrelle before a Korry Howell single loaded the bases. Lacy managed to escape with only a single run scoring, but a leadoff walk in the fourth helped spur a rally that put Wisconsin ahead for good as Je'Von Ward followed with a single and LG Castillo a two-run double to make it 3-1.