Throughout much of the season, Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey quietly campaigned for a third catcher to be added to the River Bandits roster.
He saw that as an opportunity to create some flexibility in the lineup, a chance to create additional at-bats for Michael Papierski and Ruben Castro.
There would be designated hitter opportunities and Castro had experience in the infield, providing options that would keep a catcher in reserve in case of need.
Storey eventually got what he wanted on Aug. 8 when the Astros promoted Cesar Salazar from short-season Tri-City to the Midwest League.
The move allowed Storey to mix and match catchers and make the most of the offensive abilities Castro had displayed.
For a week, it worked.
Castro saw additional games at second base while Papierski and Salazar shared catching duties.
In the lineup on a regular basis, Castro put together a .381 batting average in his 10 most recent games to raise his season average to .299.
His presence was providing Quad-Cities with some needed offensive help, a situation that changed following a 3-for-4 game against Cedar Rapids on Aug. 12, Castro's last action before he was placed on the disabled list three days later because of an infection in his knee.
“It's been a big loss for us,’’ Storey said. “The way he was swinging the bat, it was what we hoped to see and what we thought he could bring to our offense.’’
Whether Castro will return to action during the final weeks of the regular season remains undetermined and Storey finds himself in familiar territory.
He’s back to having only two catchers and a daily decision about whether to risk putting both on the same lineup card where an in-game injury situation could ultimately necessitate a pitcher swinging the bat.
“It’s something we’re used to. We’ve had just two guys most of the year,’’ Storey said. “We’re hoping we can get Castro back at some point. If that happens we’ll put him right back in there, but for now we’ll do the best we can with the two good catchers we have.’’
Donato honored: A pair of seven-inning shutout starts led Quad-Cities pitcher Chad Donato to be honored as the Midwest League pitcher of the week Monday.
The right hander, a 6-foot Cypress, Texas, native who was an 11th-round pick of Houston in the 2016 draft out of West Virginia, allowed just three hits and walked just three batters while striking out 16 in outings against Cedar Rapids and Peoria.
Donato, who struck out a career-high 11 in a 1-0 win over Peoria on Sunday, was among three former River Bandits who earned weekly awards in the minors.
J.B. Bukauskas, who began this season with Quad-Cities and is now at high-A Buies Creek, was named the pitcher of the week in the Carolina League while 2014 River Bandits infielder J.D. Davis of Fresno was named the player of the week in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.
On the rise: West Michigan second baseman Kody Clemens, the son of Hall of Famer Roger Clemens, became the second 2018 draft pick to be promoted from the Midwest League to high-A.
The Tigers promoted Clemens, a third-round pick of Detroit in June who was hitting .302 through 41 games with the Whitecaps, to Lakeland in the Florida State League last week.
His promotion follows the Astros’ promotion of their first-round pick, Seth Beer, from Quad-Cities to high-A Buies Creek last month. Beer, who hit .348 in 29 games with the River Bandits, is currently batting .222 after 14 games in the Carolina League.
Short stay: Yu Darvish delivered his final pitch in an abbreviated rehab appearance at South Bend on Sunday at 95 miles per hour.
The Chicago Cubs pitcher then exited as he warmed up for the start of the second inning, saying he “felt something like the last time,’’ referencing a five-inning rehab outing with South Bend on June 25.
“Even though I felt the same thing, I continued to throw (in the June appearance) but this time I stopped,’’ Darvish said at a news conference following his outing where he told reporters everything “felt good’’ during his one-inning outing against Great Lakes.
Bee remembered: Burlington Bees players hung a jersey number 19 in their dugout for a game against Wisconsin last week in remembrance of Aaron Cox, an Angels minor-league player who died Wednesday at the age of the 24.
Cox, who retired from baseball on Aug. 6, was the brother-in-law of Mike Trout. He pitched for the Bees in 2016, going 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA in 33 relief appearances.
Bandits outing set: Registrations are being taken through Wednesday for the River Bandits Golf Outing benefiting the Bandit Scholars program.
The outing on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at Palmer Hills in Bettendorf begins with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. prior to a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Individual golfers can participate for $90 with rates available for twosomes and foursomes. Hole sponsorships are also available with a discount available for foursomes who purchase a hole sponsorship.
For additional information or to register, contact Aaron Wilson at (563) 333-2732 or online at aaron@riverbandits.com.
Alumni report: Joe Mauer’s still got it going.
Minnesota’s first-round selection in the 2001 draft hit the second pinch-hit home run of his career Friday, a three-run blast which lifted the Twins past Detroit.
Currently hitting .274 through 90 games in his 15th major-league season, Mauer leads major league baseball with a .429 batting average when he hits with runners in scoring position.
At 35, Mauer is the oldest former River Bandits players still active in the big leagues. He played 110 games for Quad-Cities in 2002, batting .302 with 23 doubles, one triple and four homers while driving in 62 runs in his first full-season assignment in pro ball.