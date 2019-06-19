Even as the remnants from a playoff berth-clinching celebration still filled a dumpster outside of the Quad-Cities River Bandits clubhouse, manager Ray Hernandez was reminding his players of unfinished work.
“The first thing we talked with the team about the day after we clinched was that their goals really hadn’t been reached,’’ Hernandez said. “We had a good half, played some good baseball, earned a playoff berth but that’s not what it is all about.’’
Hernandez cut to the chase with his team less than 24 hours after it had clinched a Midwest League playoff berth.
“The major leagues is the goal for every guy on our roster, and I don’t want them losing sight of that. That’s something worth celebrating, realizing that dream, and this is one step in that process,’’ Hernandez said. “The work, it has to continue.’’
That is where Quad-Cities begins the second half of the Midwest League season, still taking on the challenge presented by the day-to-day grind of a 140-game season, still working individually to grow their game while enjoying the collective success that growth can bring.
Hernandez appreciates what his team has accomplished, particularly considering the circumstances presented by flooding of the nearby Mississippi River which allowed the River Bandits to play just 17 of their scheduled 35 home games at Modern Woodmen Park.
The River Bandits went 11-6 on their home field during the first half while going 32-17 in games played elsewhere, adding up to a 43-23 record for the half and a first-half title in the Western Division.
Quad-Cities won the division by six games over first-half wild card playoff qualifier Cedar Rapids, which won a tiebreaker over Burlington to become the River Bandits’ opponent in the opening round of postseason play.
“Given everything our guys had to deal with, the first half could not have gone much better on the field," Hernandez said. "They had a lot of stuff thrown at them — where are we playing, where are we meeting a bus, do we leave our gear here, is it getting stored under the bus or someplace else — just things on a daily basis that people wouldn’t think about.
“But, they kept it together and coped with whatever was thrown their way. That speaks to the character of the guys in our clubhouse. With the wrong collection of players, things could have been very different.’’
Hernandez believes that character is a byproduct of how driven the players his staff has worked with have been from the time the team was put together in spring training.
“They’re a motivated group that doesn’t shy away from hard work and wherever we’ve been playing, they’ve come to the ballpark ready to work,’’ he said. “That’s been the constant. They want to get better.’’
Quad-Cities played its final seven home games of the half at home.
“It’s been good to finally get into a routine,’’ pitcher Brett Daniels said. “I think that helps everybody. It’s been good to play at home regularly in front of our fans and come out and get our work done on our home field. That’s big and it’s going to help us all.’’
Pitching and defense have been constants since the start of the season.
River Bandits pitchers lead the 16-team Midwest League with 708 strikeouts and 12 shutout victories. The pitching staff has a collective 3.25 earned run average, third best in the league.
They’ve been backed up by a defense that has a league-best .976 fielding percentage at the midpoint of the season.
Improvement at the plate over the final seven weeks of the first half has lifted Quad-Cities’ team batting average to .248, fifth in the league and complemented by an on-base percentage of .335, second in the league.
The team ranks second in the league with 82 stolen bases, nine shy of the team’s season total from a year ago.
Eleven River Bandits progressed to the point where the Astros have promoted them to high-A Fayetteville in the Carolina League.
Working for a Houston organization which aggressively moves players through the farm system once they master a challenge at one level, more roster movement is a given as Quad-Cities prepares to open the second half tonight at Beloit.
“We have guys here now who are ready for that next step and they’ll get that chance as openings pop up at higher levels,’’ Hernandez said. “The one thing I know for sure is that our roster today won’t be our roster by the time we get to the end of the season.’’
History illustrates his point.
Two years ago, one player was with Quad-Cities from the start of the season to the finish. Last season, there were two.
What won’t change is the way Hernandez, pitching coach Erick Abreu, hitting coach Rafael Pena and performance coach Denton McNamee go about things on a day-to-day basis.
“We’ll keep working from one day to the next to help guys become better players. That’s really what it is about at this level and if guys become better at what they’re doing, that typically carries over to the win total,’’ Hernandez said.
“The guys on our staff do a good job of teaching and that will continue. What we get out of the second half will be a result of what our players learn and how that carries over to their games.’’
Pack an umbrella: Hernandez didn’t take a break from baseball during the Midwest League All-Star break ... or the weather.
He traveled to Cincinnati to meet up with his father and watch his brother, Reds reliever David Hernandez, in a series against a Houston team that includes a number of players the River Bandits manager worked with last year as a development coach at Triple-A Fresno.
After dealing with flooding and weather during much of the first half of the season, Hernandez had to sit through a rain delay during his first game in Cincinnati.
RIVER BANDITS THIS WEEK
At Beloit: Today-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 2 p.m.
At 27-41, the Snappers finished 17 games behind Q-C in the first half
At Burlington: Tuesday-Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
At 4-3, the Bees are the only MWL team over .500 vs. Quad-Cities
LUMBERKINGS THIS WEEK
At Wisconsin: Today-Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Rattlers were 31-38 in the first half for the second straight year
Peoria: Tuesday-Wednesday: 6:30 p.m.
The Chiefs stole a league-low 36 bases during the first half