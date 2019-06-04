PEORIA – Making themselves at home on the road yet again, the Quad-Cities River Bandits found themselves in comfortable surroundings Tuesday night at Peoria’s Dozer Park.
They weren’t alone.
The Chiefs’ Juan Yepez felt at home in his return to the Midwest League as well, belting a pair of home runs in his first two at-bats of the season and driving home seven runs on four hits to push Peoria to a 12-5 win over Quad-Cities in a River Bandits home game played at Dozer Park.
The game was the 11th of the season Quad-Cities has played in Peoria, one more than the River Bandits have played on their flood-surrounded home turf at Modern Woodmen Park.
It marked the return of Yepez to the Chiefs for a third season, one of three newcomers in the lineup who joined the team Tuesday from extended spring training.
Obtained by the Cardinals in a 2017 trade that sent Matt Adams to the Braves, Yepez played 80 games for Peoria that season and hit .415 in 25 games with the Chiefs a year ago.
He picked up where he left off in his 2019 debut, clubbing a three-run home run to left-center field in his first plate appearance to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the second inning.
Peoria had opened a 5-3 lead by the time Yepez stepped into the batter’s box in the third inning and he drove another pitch from Quad-Cities starter Jose Bravo out of the park, this one a two-run blast.
“Bravo may have thrown too many strikes. They were seeing him well and made him pay for his mistakes,’’ River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez said. “It was a tough start. They didn’t give him much of a chance to breathe.’’
The Chiefs added a solo shot by Brendan Donovan in the fourth, opening an 8-3 lead that was enough to hold off the River Bandits.
Quad-Cities nearly chased Peoria starter Colin Schmid from the game in the first inning, taking a 3-0 lead when five straight River Bandits reached base with two outs in the inning.
David Hensley brought home the game’s first run with a single that scored Freudis Nova, who started things off by slicing a single through the left side of the Peoria infield.
Trey Dawson followed with a two-run single which gave Quad-Cities a short-lived lead that Yepez erased in the top of the second.
The River Bandits (35-19) collected their other runs in the sixth inning when Ross Adolph followed a leadoff walk to Dawson with his third homer of the season.
His drive to right pulled Quad-Cities within 8-5, but Peoria answered with a pair of runs in the top half of the seventh to regain a five-run cushion before Yepez completed a four-hit game with a two-run single in the top of the eighth.
“Adolph and Dawson looked different tonight, looked strong and that was good to see,’’ Hernandez said, referencing players who drove in four runs and accounted for three of the River Bandits’ eight hits.
“Overall, a tough one. We haven’t had many like this. We’ll flush it and move on, have a good high-energy workout before the game tomorrow and go at it again. That’s all you can do.’’