There’s an old saying in golf that it doesn’t matter how, that it’s just how many strokes it takes to get around the course.
On Tuesday evening, the Fort Wayne TinCaps applied that same mantra in getting around the bases in a 6-3 Class A Midwest League baseball victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits.
The TinCaps scored five of their six runs without base-hit RBIs. One came across when a batter was hit by a pitch, two scored on sacrifice flies and the two others on wild pitches that decided things in the top of the eighth.
“It was just one of those games where things weren’t going our way on that side of it,” said QC manager Brooks Conrad of how the 23-29 TinCaps plated their runs. “Wild pitches happen, hit batters happen. They got guys in position to score in those situations and capitalized on them.”
Quad Cities looked to have a rally building in the bottom of the ninth. With rain falling, Jack Pineda walked and Javier Vaz looped a single into center to leadoff the frame. But Keegan Collett, the third Fort Wayne pitcher of the evening, enticed Cayden Wallace to ground into a 5-3 double play. Left-handed batter Gavin Cross then flied out to the base of the wall in left to end the nearly three-hour game.
QC (27-25) let some early chances slip away that could have changed the complexion of the contest.
The River Bandits had the first two batters on base in each of the first two innings without being able to dent the scoreboard against TinCaps starter Jairo Avila.
“I think that was it,” said Conrad of those early missed chances. “They kept battling and put some runs up late and kind of ran away with it.
“At the beginning of the game, the pitchers were keeping us in the game and keeping it close. We just couldn’t capitalize on those early opportunities.”
QC left 10 runners stranded in the contest.
“We’ve been swinging the bat a lot better with runner in scoring position, but tonight just wasn’t our night,” said Conrad.
The hosts finally broke through off Avila in the third. Javier Vaz drew a leadoff walk and Wallace delivered his sixth homer of the season, a shot to left-center.
QC added to the lead in the fourth. Catcher Jack Alexander led off the frame with a double and came across to score when Vaz delivered a two-out RBI single.
Tied at 3 through seven innings after QC couldn’t hold that 3-0 lead, Fort Wayne plated the winning runs off John McMillon, the third QC pitcher of the evening.
Branden Valenzuela doubled to lead off the frame and Lucas Dunn, the TinCaps’ No. 7 batter, drew a walk. Both advanced on an infield groundout. But before No. 9 hitter Joshua Mears was hit by a pitch, wild pitches allowed both runners to score.
“They came through and got some runs on some wild pitches there and that helped them a lot,” said Conrad. “It was one of those games that slipped through our hands. We definitely thought we had a good chances to win that game. We just couldn’t get the big hits to up us up over the top.”
Fort Wayne cut into the lead in the fifth with a pair of runs in a rally started by the bottom of the order. No. 6 and 7 hitters Carlos Luis and Lucas Dunn singled to lead off the inning. No. 8 batter Justin Farmer then walked to load the bases.
The TinCaps then scored both runs without a hit. Leadoff man Jakob Marsee was credited with an RBI when hit on the top of the helmet by an Avila pitch. Jackson Merrill then lofted a deep sacrifice fly to left.
The TinCaps tied the score in the sixth when Farmer delivered an opposite filed RBI single off reliever Anderson Paulino that scored Valenzuela, who ended Avila’s night when he drew a one-out walk.
Fort Wayne left the bases juiced when Paulino struck out leadoff man Jakob Marsee.