BANDITS BYTES

Helping out: The Quad Cities River Bandits are hosting a home supplies donation drive benefiting those impacted by the partial collapse of The Davenport at 324 Main St. in Davenport.

The team will be collecting shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, soap and other home essentials prior to Thursday's game against Fort Wayne at Modern Woodmen Park. Any person who donates will receive a ticket to a future River Bandits game.

Welcome home: After a 12-game win streak, Quad Cities alternated wins and losses last week in a six-game series at Lake County. QC had a six-game home win streak at Modern Woodmen Park coming into Monday’s game.

Welcome in: While the River Bandits visited the TinCaps at Parkview Field last season, this week marks Fort Wayne’s first trip into Modern Woodmen Park since May of 2018.

Up next: The River Bandits and TinCaps continue their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort Wayne is scheduled to start RHP Adam Mazur (0-0, 1.45 ERA) against QC RHP Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.04 ERA).