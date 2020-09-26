Minor-league clubs deal with uncertain futures

Major League Baseball has proposed the most significant overhaul in the structure of the game since the 1960s, unveiling a proposal that would see Minor League Baseball no longer operate as its own entity.

Preliminary talks between the two parties went nowhere and now, Major League Baseball has effectively allowed the clock to run out on the existing agreement.

Under its plan, the minors would be run out of Major League Baseball’s headquarters in New York City where league coordinators would assume duties handled for more than a century by league presidents and staff members.

The makeover would include reducing the number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120 — four per major-league team — although more than 40 minor-league teams could be cut as several current independent league clubs are positioned to become minor-league affiliates.

At the major-league level, clubs have reduced scouting and minor-league player development staffs in preparation for the changes.

Major League Baseball has kept the wraps on its most recent list of teams that would be "contracted" from affiliated baseball.