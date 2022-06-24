Missed opportunities cost Bandits

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The Quad Cities River Bandits offense had no problem getting base hits in Friday's game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Scoring runs, however, was another matter.

Quad Cities tallied 12 base hits against a quartet of Wisconsin pitchers but stranded eight on base and had another caught stealing during a 4-3 loss to the Timber Rattlers in Class A Midwest League play.

Jose Acosta provided the biggest of Wisconsin's eight hits, as the Timber Rattler bullpen made his go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning stand up.

Dillan Shrum started the offense for Quad Cities, hitting his eighth home run of the season to lead off the second inning, but the Bandits missed a chance to break open the game in the frame. Burle Dixon, Rubendy Jaquez and Diego Hernandez tallied back-to-back-to-back two-out singles but Dixon was called out on Hernandez's hit when he was hit by the batted ball.

Wisconsin came back to take the lead in the fourth, as four straight two-out hits, capped by Ethan Murray's two-run double and Ashton McGee's RBI single, made it 3-1.

Quad Cities came back to tie the game in the sixth, but again missed a chance for a bigger inning. One-out singles by Kale Emshoff and Shrum chased Wisconsin starter Justin Jarvis and Morgan McCullough worked a walk from new Rattlers pitcher Justin King to load the bases before Juan Carlos Negret drove a two-run double to make it 3-3.

McCullough, however, was cut down at the plate on Burle Dixon's ground ball to second baseman Jose Acosta, and Rubendy Jaquez grounded into a forceout to leave the game tied, setting the stage for Acosta's blast.

Quad Cities reliever Christian Cosby took the loss, giving up the game-winning run in his two innings of work. Starter Charlie Neuweiler struck out six and walked none in his six innings of work but left with the game tied 3-3.

Robbie Baker (1-2) got the win in relief for Wisconsin, and Cam Robinson got the final five outs to get his 16th save of the season.

