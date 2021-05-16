MLB could learn from minors' community-oriented attitude

Outside of the sport being played, the experience of going to a minor league and major league baseball game don’t have much in common.Community-oriented attitude helps minors thrive
The baseball at MLB games is certainly of a higher caliber, but there’s something special about the minor league experience, something less corporate, more fun and more communal. And maybe, just maybe, there are aspects of minor league games that could improve the MLB product if incorporated.
Are there lessons MLB should learn from minor league teams? For Dave Heller, owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, there’s no “maybe” involved.
“Oh God yes. Oh, for sure,” Heller said. “I don’t see the major league teams being anywhere near as invested in or as philanthropically participatory in their communities, on a proportional basis, as we are here in the Quad Cities.
"I'm not going to tell you what percentage of our income that we give to charities, but when I tell you it's $600,000, I will just simply say, you’ve got to sell an awful lot of $5 tickets to make $600,000. We give away a lot of money.”
Heller pointed out that, although he owns four minor league teams, he only owns one car. “And it’s a five-year-old Toyota,” he said. “That’s just not what’s important to me. I don’t get that sense with Major League Baseball owners.”
Heller, who said he shakes the hand of each person who comes to every game, believes there’s a sense of connectedness between his team and its community that the major leagues are missing out on.
“And when they leave, I say good night to them all,” Heller said. "Because these are my family, my friends, my neighbors. I love this community, man. And you know, it’s just a very personal thing.”
Mike Veeck, owner of the Triple-A St. Paul Saints, believes the community-oriented attitude of the minor leagues is sorely missed at the major league level.
"(MLB teams) want control of the entire process, and they want control of the playing fields,” Veeck said. “They have so much money invested in players now. They want lights. All of that is fine. What they’re ruling out is the approach the minor league teams take to their community, which is a weak spot in Major League Baseball.”
One fan at a Cedar Rapids Kernels game, Jeremy Basham, who, along with his wife, Rachel, serves as a host family for Kernels players, said that, despite having been to many major league fans and being a big Boston Red Sox fan, he prefers going to minor league games.
How could MLB improve the experience to change that? “Make it more personal,” Basham advises.
At minor league games, the players are closer to the fans and feel more accessible. If you call out to them from the stands, they’ll often respond.
Scott Wilson, general manager of the Kernels, which are the High-A affiliates of the Minnesota Twins, recalls a Twins game attended by Linda Mann, who coordinates the Kernels Host Family program and has been a host along with her husband, Leroy, since 2003.
Center fielder Byron Buxton, who spent time with the Kernels in 2013, noticed Mann, decked out in Kernels gear, in the crowd. “Miss Linda!” Buxton shouted as he ran to her and wrapped her in a hug.
“And everybody was freaking out,” Wilson remembers. “But most of the time, you won’t see that. But that is weird for me, because I don’t think players should ever become arrogant and think they’re so popular that they can’t do that, because this is still a game.”
Veeck’s father, Bill, owned, at various times, three MLB teams and was known for his creative promotions.
“My dad sat in the stands with the people who understood the game better than those who oversee it; those are the fans, the ultimate users of it,” Veeck said. “And suddenly, people are looking around all these years after his death and going, ‘Maybe that Veeck was on to something,’ because he understood 35% of the people in the stands go for the game. That leaves 65% of your seats vacant unless you find a way to entertain.”
Attendance at MLB games has suffered in recent years, with league-wide ticket sales dipping below 70 million in 2018 for the first time since 2003. As ticket sales dipped yet again in 2019, minor league baseball ticket sales rose by 2.6%, according to Baseball America.
“I just wish that major league could operate on our level,” Wilson said. “And there are several minor league GMs, and major leagues have started to hire them to be their business development officers because in the '90s … you would open a big-league front gate, and people were happy to pay $70 to get their tickets, and you’d fill the ballparks. It's not happening as much anymore.”
One thing that sets minor league games apart is the low cost and ease of attending games.
“They’re not the Cubs or the White Sox,” said Chris Earl, an anchor for KCRG in Cedar Rapids. “But it’s not the pain in the butt to get down to Wrigley to park and walk and pay $200 for four people to go — and that’s getting off lightly.”
The minor league formula typically involves low ticket prices. As of 2016, the average price for an adult ticket to a minor league game was $8.10.
“We’re the largest sports bar in town, with really good live entertainment,” Wilson said. “You’re just paying the cover charge to come in and hang out with your friends, hang out with your family.”
David Morrow is a student in the sports specialization Masters program in Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. Twelve students were in Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines and South Bend recently reporting and writing stories on Minor League Baseball.