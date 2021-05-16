MLB could learn from minors' community-oriented attitude

Scott Wilson, general manager of the Kernels, which are the High-A affiliates of the Minnesota Twins, recalls a Twins game attended by Linda Mann, who coordinates the Kernels Host Family program and has been a host along with her husband, Leroy, since 2003.

Center fielder Byron Buxton, who spent time with the Kernels in 2013, noticed Mann, decked out in Kernels gear, in the crowd. “Miss Linda!” Buxton shouted as he ran to her and wrapped her in a hug.

“And everybody was freaking out,” Wilson remembers. “But most of the time, you won’t see that. But that is weird for me, because I don’t think players should ever become arrogant and think they’re so popular that they can’t do that, because this is still a game.”

Veeck’s father, Bill, owned, at various times, three MLB teams and was known for his creative promotions.

“My dad sat in the stands with the people who understood the game better than those who oversee it; those are the fans, the ultimate users of it,” Veeck said. “And suddenly, people are looking around all these years after his death and going, ‘Maybe that Veeck was on to something,’ because he understood 35% of the people in the stands go for the game. That leaves 65% of your seats vacant unless you find a way to entertain.”